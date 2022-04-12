With tax filing deadline approaching, Revenue offers tips for income tax filers

ST. PAUL, Minn. - More than 1.9 million Minnesotans have filed their income tax returns this tax season with more than 1.1 million already receiving their refunds. As the April 18 deadline for filing 2021 income tax returns nears, the Minnesota Department of Revenue offers tips for taxpayers who still need to file their returns.

Still need to file?

E-file and choose direct deposit. Electronically filing your return and choosing direct deposit for your refund is the most secure and convenient way to file your taxes and get your refund. If your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $73,000 or less, you may qualify to file electronically for free . Use the links on our website to see if you qualify for free state and federal income tax filing.

Check your return for accuracy. Enter your name, and the names of any dependents, exactly as they appear on Social Security cards, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) cards or letters. Double-check bank routing and account numbers used on tax forms for direct deposit. Incorrect information on tax forms can result in refund delays.

File your return by the April 18 due date, even if you owe more than you can pay. Pay as much as you can by the due date and contact us as soon as possible to set up a payment agreement for the remaining balance. You can include your banking information on your electronically filed return to make the payment or pay electronically with our e-Services Payment System . Y ou can specify when the payment will be taken from your checking or savings account in advance or on the due date.

Need tax filing assistance?

Free tax preparation services are available for those who qualify. Free tax preparation sites are available across Minnesota through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax-Aide programs. Some sites offer in-person options while others offer virtual services. Y ou can visit our website to find free tax preparation sites near you .

Choose a tax preparer carefully. If you’re using a professional tax preparer to do your taxes, take the time to ask about their training, their history preparing taxes, and their affiliations with various tax professional organizations. Learn more about choosing a preparer on our website.

Need more time to file?

You automatically have until October 17 to file before we charge a late filing penalty. You do not have to submit a separate form requesting extra time to file your Minnesota individual income tax return. This is for filing only . To avoid other penalties and interest, you must pay any tax owed by the April 18 due date and file your return by October 17.

What should you do after filing?

Track Your Refund. We process most returns within 21 days of the return being accepted. However, some returns may take longer to review. You can track which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete processing your refund by using our Where’s My Refund? system.

If you move after filing your return, contact us right away. That way anything sent to you will reach you, such as refund checks or requests for more information. You must do this even when requesting a direct deposit. Call us at 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free) to change your address.

