Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,234 in the last 365 days.

LATFOB 2022 presents Attached

How to Leave Lingering Footsteps when a Person Dies?

“My first desire was to leave my sons and their families with a record of my life, only partly known by them.”
— Nancy Guiles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Guiles, a woman of genuine faith in Jesus Christ, penned a wildly inspirational book titled Attached — an exceptional story in its telling of a life that begins with God at the center. Nancy’s unique upbringing in India adds an adventurous perspective to this masterpiece. Nancy’s parents, even the faithful believers, and working as missionaries, gave Nancy and her sisters a more in-depth understanding of God’s unconditional love, mercy, and grace. Finding a husband who is also a believer gives readers another aspect of understanding the importance of following one’s faith. Her journey in the past years,

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
living with a devastating brain tumor, is profound and horrifying. Despite all the tribulations, Nancy persevered her love for her God and has continued to run the race of faithfulness despite adversity. Attached follows the author’s family history over several generations, showcasing the incredible journeys they have experienced and how the Almighty God used them along the way. It tells her story of being a daughter of missionaries in India to her being a matriarch in her own family in the United States. Nancy has led a fascinating life, with many twists and turns. “My first desire was to leave my sons and their families with a record of my life, only partly known by them. So much heritage is lost when a person dies, the fate of each of us! My first love always is the Lord Jesus, but a close second
is my family.” — Nancy Guiles.

“I am awed at the humbleness she exudes. I recommend this book to all who would hear a tale that includes all emotions one finds in life.” — Margaret Berger Morse, Nancy’s friend since the 1960s. This must-read book is a must-have for all readers looking for an inspiring read over a cup of coffee tucked in thecorner of the room or bustling coffee shops.

Attached
Written by: Nancy Towle Guiles
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+ +15109755034 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

LATFOB 2022 presents Attached

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.