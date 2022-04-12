LATFOB 2022 presents Attached

How to Leave Lingering Footsteps when a Person Dies?

“My first desire was to leave my sons and their families with a record of my life, only partly known by them.” — Nancy Guiles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Guiles, a woman of genuine faith in Jesus Christ, penned a wildly inspirational book titled Attached — an exceptional story in its telling of a life that begins with God at the center. Nancy’s unique upbringing in India adds an adventurous perspective to this masterpiece. Nancy’s parents, even the faithful believers, and working as missionaries, gave Nancy and her sisters a more in-depth understanding of God’s unconditional love, mercy, and grace. Finding a husband who is also a believer gives readers another aspect of understanding the importance of following one’s faith. Her journey in the past years,

living with a devastating brain tumor, is profound and horrifying. Despite all the tribulations, Nancy persevered her love for her God and has continued to run the race of faithfulness despite adversity. Attached follows the author’s family history over several generations, showcasing the incredible journeys they have experienced and how the Almighty God used them along the way. It tells her story of being a daughter of missionaries in India to her being a matriarch in her own family in the United States. Nancy has led a fascinating life, with many twists and turns. “My first desire was to leave my sons and their families with a record of my life, only partly known by them. So much heritage is lost when a person dies, the fate of each of us! My first love always is the Lord Jesus, but a close second

is my family.” — Nancy Guiles.

“I am awed at the humbleness she exudes. I recommend this book to all who would hear a tale that includes all emotions one finds in life.” — Margaret Berger Morse, Nancy’s friend since the 1960s. This must-read book is a must-have for all readers looking for an inspiring read over a cup of coffee tucked in thecorner of the room or bustling coffee shops.

Attached

Written by: Nancy Towle Guiles

