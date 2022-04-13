THE "ULTIMATE LUXURY VACATION" : A LOS CABOS PRIVATE VILLA PACKAGE
Cabo Platinum Offers Unprecedented Bucket-List Getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico
Our guests expressed the need for a luxury experience with one call.”CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo Platinum, the leading villa rental, sales, management, and design company in Cabo San Lucas announces The "Ultimate Luxury Vacation" Package. Prices start at $155,000 USD for a group of eight people for five nights. Price includes taxes, service charges and gratuities. To book, please call +52 (624)192-3606 (Mexico) or (530) 562-4032.
“Our guests expressed the need for a luxury experience with one call,” says Mishan Andre, Owner of Cabo Platinum. “They wanted the ease of having all their needs provided once they stepped off their private jet and were whisked away to our breathtaking villas, pools, beaches, yachts, and views. Our Ultimate Luxury Vacation Package provides all the essentials including a yacht, butler, in-villa masseuse, and a celebrity private chef.”
The "Ultimate Luxury Vacation" Package includes:
Villa for five nights
Villa Private Chef all day for the duration of the stay
Villa Butler Service (A personal butler will serve food and drinks, unpack your luggage, and more)
Villa spa treatments and fitness services (Facials, manicures, one-on-one yoga, or Crossfit)
Food package that includes local cuisine with standard menu options
Limo tour of Cabo San Lucas
Private Escalade Chauffeur including airport transfers (for the duration of stay)
One private luxury yacht charter
24-hour personal concierge to arrange and manage all aspects of the vacation experience including, additional services, activities, excursions, restaurant reservations, and anything else you desire.
Unlimited child care at the villa
Daily floral arrangements
Includes all taxes, service charges and gratuities.
About Cabo Platinum:
Cabo Platinum creates five-star bespoke villa travel experiences in Los Cabos, Mexico. Since its inception, the teams’ mission has never wavered. Cabo Platinum clients rest easy knowing they always receive top-of-the-line service and luxury accommodations each time they visit paradise. As a family-owned business and Cabo-based connoisseurs, they personally inspect each vacation property before adding them to the Cabo Platinum collection. For further information, please visit our website.
Ultimate Luxury Vacation Package