Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,253 in the last 365 days.

Tax Commission extends April 18 hours in eastern Idaho offices

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, Idaho — April 12, 2022 — The Idaho State Tax Commission will extend office hours in its eastern Idaho offices on Monday, April 18 – the day income tax returns are due. The Idaho Falls and Pocatello offices will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. instead of the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Idaho Falls office is at 150 Shoup Ave., Suite 16. The Pocatello office is at 1111 N. 8th Ave.

Visit any Tax Commission office to drop off completed Idaho tax returns, make payments, get answers to tax questions, and find state tax forms. 

Another way to get help is to call (800) 972-7660 toll free. Phone hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays when they start at 9 a.m.

Visit the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov to find tax forms, make payments, and get answers to tax questions. The website features links to software providers that offer free e-filing to many Idahoans at tax.idaho.gov/freefile.

The site also has Quick Pay, a free service that lets you make an online payment without creating a special account. Find it at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay.

 

Posted 04-12-2022 tax pros news release general

This information is for general guidance only. Tax laws are complex and change regularly. We can't cover every circumstance in our guides. This guidance may not apply to your situation. Please contact us with any questions. We work to provide current and accurate information. But some information could have technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. If there's a conflict between current tax law and this information, current tax law will govern.

You just read:

Tax Commission extends April 18 hours in eastern Idaho offices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.