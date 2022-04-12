Allen Frear Elementary student wins Arbor Day Poster Contest
Photo: Lilly Bartlett, a fifth-grader from Allen Frear Elementary School in Camden, is the winner of the Arbor Day School Poster Contest.
DOVER, Del. — Lilly Bartlett, a fifth-grader from Allen Frear Elementary School in Camden, is the overall winner of the Delaware Forest Service’s annual Arbor Day School Poster Contest. This year’s competition attracted almost 9,500 entries from more than 75 schools. The theme – “Trees Are Terrific…for Today and Tomorrow!” – highlights the long-lasting impact of planting a tree and the many benefits it provides for the future. The complete gallery of winners is at de.gov/arbordaypostercontest
Since 1872, Arbor Day has been observed as a special day to plant trees and celebrate their many benefits!
2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the first Arbor Day in Nebraska.
The poster contest is designed to increase knowledge about trees and forests while helping students learn about the direct impact of trees on community health and well-being. Trees not only provide beauty but help shade streets and schoolyards while also creating habitat and food for wildlife. Trees planted today will be terrific “tomorrow” as they improve air quality, muffle noise, moderate air temperatures, filter run-off into streams and rivers, and reduce energy consumption.
The poster contest is open to all K-5 public, private, homeschool, after-school, and other organized youth groups. Posters are judged on originality, use of theme, neatness, and artistic expression. Each winner receives a gift card, a tree-themed book, and a tree planting at their school. Twelve winners are selected, one from each county, in four grade categories: kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4, and grade 5. All participating classes receive free loblolly pine seedlings delivered to their school, just in time to celebrate Arbor Day!
The 12 winners will be invited to the annual State Arbor Day Celebration, hosted by Governor John Carney and currently scheduled for May 6.
Thanks to the generosity of corporate partner Delmarva Power, a tree planting ceremony will also be held at each winner’s school to celebrate Arbor Day. For questions and more information, contact: Ashley Melvin, Trainer-Educator ashley.melvin@delaware.gov
New Castle County
Kindergarten: Isaac Gustavson, Brandywine Springs School, Wilmington
Grades 1 to 2: Nicole Yu, North Star Elementary, Hockessin
Grades 3 to 4: Gavin Chee, North Star Elementary, Hockessin
Grade 5: Sinai Weathers, Linden Hill Elementary, Wilmington
Kent County
Kindergarten: Tammoni Anderson, Booker T. Washington Elementary, Dover
Grades 1 to 2: Ben Austin, Allen Frear Elementary, Camden
Grades 3 to 4: Eliana Oberdick, W. B. Simpson Elementary, Wyoming
Grade 5: Lilly Bartlett, Allen Frear Elementary, Camden
Sussex County
Kindergarten: Asher Dukes, St. John’s Preschool, Seaford
Grades 1 to 2: Lyla Deck, Lord Baltimore Elementary, Ocean View
Grades 3 to 4: Emily Morris, Epworth Christian, Laurel
Grade 5: Annaleisyia Strangman, Rehoboth Elementary, Rehoboth Beach