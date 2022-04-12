Submit Release
Allen Frear Elementary student wins Arbor Day Poster Contest

Lilly Bartlett

Photo: Lilly Bartlett, a fifth-grader from Allen Frear Elementary School in Camden, is the winner of the Arbor Day School Poster Contest.

DOVER, Del. — Lilly Bartlett, a fifth-grader from Allen Frear Elementary School in Camden, is the overall winner of the Delaware Forest Service’s annual Arbor Day School Poster Contest. This year’s competition attracted almost 9,500 entries from more than 75 schools. The theme – “Trees Are Terrific…for Today and Tomorrow!” – highlights the long-lasting impact of planting a tree and the many benefits it provides for the future. The complete gallery of winners is at de.gov/arbordaypostercontest

Since 1872, Arbor Day has been observed as a special day to plant trees and celebrate their many benefits!  

2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the first Arbor Day in Nebraska.

The poster contest is designed to increase knowledge about trees and forests while helping students learn about the direct impact of trees on community health and well-being. Trees not only provide beauty but help shade streets and schoolyards while also creating habitat and food for wildlife. Trees planted today will be terrific “tomorrow” as they improve air quality, muffle noise, moderate air temperatures, filter run-off into streams and rivers, and reduce energy consumption.

The poster contest is open to all K-5 public, private, homeschool, after-school, and other organized youth groups.  Posters are judged on originality, use of theme, neatness, and artistic expression. Each winner receives a gift card, a tree-themed book, and a tree planting at their school.  Twelve winners are selected, one from each county, in four grade categories: kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, grades 3 and 4, and grade 5. All participating classes receive free loblolly pine seedlings delivered to their school, just in time to celebrate Arbor Day!

The 12 winners will be invited to the annual State Arbor Day Celebration, hosted by Governor John Carney and currently scheduled for May 6.

Thanks to the generosity of corporate partner Delmarva Power, a tree planting ceremony will also be held at each winner’s school to celebrate Arbor Day. For questions and more information, contact: Ashley Melvin, Trainer-Educator  ashley.melvin@delaware.gov

 

New Castle County

Kindergarten: Isaac Gustavson, Brandywine Springs School, Wilmington

Grades 1 to 2:  Nicole Yu, North Star Elementary, Hockessin

Grades 3 to 4: Gavin Chee, North Star Elementary, Hockessin

Grade 5: Sinai Weathers, Linden Hill Elementary, Wilmington

 

Kent County

Kindergarten: Tammoni Anderson, Booker T. Washington Elementary, Dover

Grades 1 to 2: Ben Austin, Allen Frear Elementary, Camden

Grades 3 to 4: Eliana Oberdick, W. B. Simpson Elementary, Wyoming

Grade 5: Lilly Bartlett, Allen Frear Elementary, Camden

 

Sussex County

Kindergarten: Asher Dukes, St. John’s Preschool, Seaford

Grades 1 to 2: Lyla Deck, Lord Baltimore Elementary, Ocean View

Grades 3 to 4: Emily Morris, Epworth Christian, Laurel

Grade 5: Annaleisyia Strangman, Rehoboth Elementary, Rehoboth Beach

Gallery of Winners  **** (click on image to view high-resolution file)

New Castle County

Isaac GustavsonKindergarten Isaac Gustavson Brandywine Springs School

Nicole YuGrades 1 and 2 Nicole Yu North Star Elementary

Gavin CheeGrades 3 and 4 Gavin Chee North Star Elementary

Sinai Weathers

Grade 5 Sinai Weathers Linden Hill Elementary

Kent County

Tammoni Anderson

Kindergarten Tammoni Anderson Booker T. Washington Elementary

Ben AustinGrades 1 and 2 Ben Austin Allen Frear Elementary

Eliana Oberdick

Grades 3 and 4 Eliana Oberdick W. B. Simpson Elementary

Lilly Bartlett

Grade 5 Lilly Bartlett Allen Frear Elementary

STATE WINNER!

Sussex County

Asher DukesKindergarten Asher Dukes St. John’s Preschool

Lyla DeckGrades 1 and 2 Lyla Deck Lord Baltimore Elementary

Emily Morris

Grades 3 and 4 Emily Morris Epworth Christian

Annaleisyia Strangman

Grade 5 Annaleisyia Strangman Rehoboth Elementary

