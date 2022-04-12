Non-Profit Donates 8,900 Pounds of Organic Fruits and Vegetables Grown in School Garden
All Hands on Earth Founder, A Former Microsoft Engineer, Aims for Global Expansion of Free Food Streams to Benefit Schools and Communities.EASTSOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit All Hands on Earth in the last two seasons donated almost 9,000 pounds of organic fruits and vegetables through its free harvest program and educated the garden’s visitors on scaling the model for replication.
The permaculture-based garden has been the first real-life test of All Hands’ philosophy of incarnating permaculture principles and education into community-based agriculture. The organization’s mission is to build defensive, sustainable organic food streams - and in the process, to teach local communities, including schools, how to easily scale and replicate its models.
Founder Alex Wolf, a Microsoft Engineer turned permaculturist, describes the birth of the school's garden: “We started with a small, unused grass field at my daughter’s school and, in six months, we were teaching and donating massive amounts of organic, nutrient-dense food to the school and greater community.”
Wolf explains: “I want to help others reduce their dependence on the industrial food system, to reduce their food bill, and to get them outside to improve their health and connection to nature and reduce their medical bills. If all someone can do is grow a fruit tree on their apartment patio, it’s worth it. It’s one of the most inspiring moments in life to eat an apple from a tree I grafted myself and grew in my own yard. What’s more inspiring is sharing that apple with someone, or sharing the tree’s scion so they can graft their own. That is what All Hands on Earth is about. It’s a global call to action.”
All Hands’ goal is to help other nonprofit organizations, such as schools, to establish agriculture and sustainability programs.
The organization not only educates students on personal and environmental sustainability, but also hosts training in food preservation, habitat restoration, conservation of biodiversity, carbon footprint reduction, advanced garden strategy, and foraging, while providing exercise, stress relief and community-building activities. All Hands on Earth is also actively researching known bio-active plant species that may help with prevention or therapy for chronic diseases, or provide dietary support for conventional therapies.
Through the help of generous investors, All Hands on Earth plans to establish more food streams in the places that need it most, in the process creating a model for other institutions or individuals to follow and publishing systematically evaluated research and step-by-step weekly and seasonal web support.
