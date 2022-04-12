The Mina Company Launches New Sister Agency, Mina Homes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mina Company, a Northern Colorado-based marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of a new sister agency, Mina Homes. This new company will offer full-service marketing services to businesses in home-related industries nationwide as well as integrate interior decorating and staging services for the Northern Colorado area.
The Mina Company was established in 2019 by Erica Vander Sande, a long-time marketing veteran who set out to create an agency focused on serving women-owned businesses and helping them grow, understanding that this helps everyone - our local economy, non-profits, and the community. Erica has always had a love for the home industry, taking on interior decorating projects on the side and slowly accumulating more marketing clients who fell into the home industry. As The Mina Company has grown dramatically over the last 3 years, it gradually became evident that these two different markets, female-owned and home-related businesses, needed to be segmented and served for their own unique needs.
Upon that realization, Mina Homes was born and has now officially launched as of March 2022. Mina Homes offers a full suite of marketing services, including everything from social media to digital advertising, strategic planning, public relations, graphic design, website development, and more to businesses in the home industry.
These types of businesses include:
Custom home builders
Real estate brokers
Home remodelers
Home repair services
Interior decorators
Home decor stores
Architect firms
And more
Mina Homes prides itself on being a relationship-based business first and foremost, with the firm belief that a deep understanding of who its clients are builds trust and allows them to achieve goals together. What sets Mina Homes apart from other agencies that focus on small market segments in the home industry is that they believe there is no copy/paste method that works for every business; even if two businesses are in the same industry or provide similar services, they have unique needs and audiences that need to be treated with an individualized strategy.
For more information on Mina Homes, visit mina-homes.com or email hello@theminacompany.com.
Erica Vander Sande
The Mina Company was established in 2019 by Erica Vander Sande, a long-time marketing veteran who set out to create an agency focused on serving women-owned businesses and helping them grow, understanding that this helps everyone - our local economy, non-profits, and the community. Erica has always had a love for the home industry, taking on interior decorating projects on the side and slowly accumulating more marketing clients who fell into the home industry. As The Mina Company has grown dramatically over the last 3 years, it gradually became evident that these two different markets, female-owned and home-related businesses, needed to be segmented and served for their own unique needs.
Upon that realization, Mina Homes was born and has now officially launched as of March 2022. Mina Homes offers a full suite of marketing services, including everything from social media to digital advertising, strategic planning, public relations, graphic design, website development, and more to businesses in the home industry.
These types of businesses include:
Custom home builders
Real estate brokers
Home remodelers
Home repair services
Interior decorators
Home decor stores
Architect firms
And more
Mina Homes prides itself on being a relationship-based business first and foremost, with the firm belief that a deep understanding of who its clients are builds trust and allows them to achieve goals together. What sets Mina Homes apart from other agencies that focus on small market segments in the home industry is that they believe there is no copy/paste method that works for every business; even if two businesses are in the same industry or provide similar services, they have unique needs and audiences that need to be treated with an individualized strategy.
For more information on Mina Homes, visit mina-homes.com or email hello@theminacompany.com.
Erica Vander Sande
The Mina Company
hello@theminacompany.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other