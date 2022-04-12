Grant funding available for New Mexico organic operations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 12, 2022

New Mexico Organic Farming Conference to award grants

Haga clic aquí para la versión en español.

LAS CRUCES – Educational grant opportunities are now being offered to New Mexico organic producers through the New Mexico Organic Farming Conference (NMOFC). This opportunity comes in lieu of the traditional conference, which is no longer being offered. Instead, organic producers may apply to receive grant scholarships. These funds will be distributed in an effort to support educational opportunities and advance organic production knowledge and education through conference or workshop attendance.

While the conference is not being offered in 2022, New Mexico Organic Farming Conference committee member Sage Faulkner said it’s still important that organic producers in the state are granted educational and informational opportunities.

“I think it is really important that the organic farmers of New Mexico continue to network and look at new and exciting ideas in the organic production realm,” said Faulkner, on behalf of the NMOFC committee. “The committee is dedicated to ensuring a continuing successful organic community, and these grants will hopefully provide some meaningful opportunities for organic producers in our industry.”

Up to 18 scholarships will be granted to separate applicants, at up to $1,500 per applicant. Awards will be granted to applicants no more than one time per year, however, more than one applicant may come from a singular organic-producing farm. Scholarship funds are only applicable for organic educational programs in the continental U.S. Funding may be used for both in-person and virtual events. NMOFC committee members and their families are not eligible for funding.

If you are interested in applying for a grant scholarship to fund an organic educational program, please email NMOFC@mail.com to request an application. Applications are reviewed monthly by the NMOFC committee and will be accepted and reviewed until all funding is allocated and distributed.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) also has a number of organic program resources available to producers in the state. NMDA staff is dedicated to ongoing organic education, support and promotion of all new and continuing New Mexico organic operations. To schedule a consultation or learn more about organic operations within the state, visit the Organic Program page on the NMDA website.

