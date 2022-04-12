Submit Release
Author Moore Illustrates Journey to Self-Love

A teller of authenticity, seeing self-worth as the premium award

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Standards in society can make anyone cautious in their actions. This will then lead to extreme clothing of self-identity, or worst losing interest to one's individual preferences. In the book I Think I Will Just Be Me, by author Karen Moore, it showcases fun, creative, and meaningful storytelling of how Breenan, the main character of the story, learns to live his life just by being himself.

Moore emphasizes the significance of growth of a person. Brennan had to go through obstacles in order to understand lessons. Growing up, Brennan discovers new things. From the determination of choices and formation of life decisions, Moore made the story as hilarious and relatable as it can be for the young kids.

Despite the myriad of choices in the world, the book is a great read for young kids who struggle in choosing their path and satisfying themselves. Generally, this book will make the readers ponder that the best option to live a hard life, is to go through life challenges just by being authentic as a person, who is capable of making different choices.

Karen Moore is a passionate author who values self-love by instilling and illustrating authenticity to her readers.


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.


Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
media@writersbranding.com
