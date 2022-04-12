Department of Revenue Reminds Massachusetts Taxpayers to File Tax Returns by Tuesday, April 19 

BOSTON — With less than a week left to file, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) today reminds Massachusetts taxpayers to file their tax returns as soon as they can. The deadline to file Massachusetts personal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 19.

“For the 2021 tax year over 90% of Massachusetts taxpayers filed electronically, which is the fastest way to process returns and get refund checks into the hands of taxpayers,” said DOR Commissioner Geoffrey E. Snyder. “The Department of Revenue encourages every Massachusetts taxpayer to take necessary precautions to safeguard confidential personal tax information and to follow these tips when filing your return.”

Filing State Tax Returns

All Massachusetts taxpayers who received $8,000 or more in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2021 must file a state personal income tax return electronically or have it postmarked by midnight April 19, 2022. Additional information, including forms, instructions, and tips, is available on DOR’s website. If you need more time to file your tax return, then this can be accomplished through an extension. Please note that personal income tax extensions must be filed on or before midnight April 19, 2022.

DOR encourages taxpayers to electronically file their personal state tax returns. Electronic filing is the safest and most secure option and refunds are usually received faster. In addition, it eliminates the need to carry personal documents outside a safe location.

DOR has information on a range of electronic filing software as well as free filing options. Please visit our website to see if you qualify for free state and federal filing. Massachusetts taxpayers can easily check their refund status at any time.

Take Advantage of Tax Credits

Be sure to pay attention to the personal income credits available. Many taxpayers may be eligible for one of the following credits:

Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit: Certain seniors who own or rent residential property in Massachusetts, as their principal residence, are eligible for a refundable tax credit . Please note that non-residents of the Commonwealth are not eligible for the credit. For an overview of the tax credit, including eligibility, instructions, and forms, please visit the DOR website .

Child & Dependent Related Tax Credits: Massachusetts taxpayers who are taking care of a child, other dependent or a disabled person may be eligible to claim certain credits. review the Line 45 worksheet (Child Under Age 13 or Disabled Dependent/Spouse Care Expenses) in Form 1 Instructions . For additional information, please visit the DOR website . To see if you qualify, please

Taxpayer Assistance

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program both offer free basic tax preparation to qualified taxpayers. VITA/TCE and AARP sites are available across the Commonwealth; please click here to find the nearest location.

General Fraud Tips

File promptly through electronic filing: Filing your personal tax return as soon as you can is one way to protect yourself from tax refund fraud. Filing your tax returns electronically is safest and refund processing is faster.

Create a strong password: Consider creating passwords with 12-14 characters and use a combination of upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols. Please do not use anything that you would use for other personal accounts and do change your password on a regular basis.

Unsolicited Calls or Emails: Criminals will attempt to scam innocent taxpayers through phone calls, mail, or email. Unfortunately, most scam artists will use scare tactics to gain personal information. If you believe that you have a been a victim of tax identity theft, please contact DOR immediately.

Safeguard your tax return documents: During and after the filing process, please keep personal information safe, and delete or shred documents once they are no longer needed.

If a Massachusetts taxpayer received a Form 1099-G but did not file for unemployment benefits, then someone may have used your identity to falsely claim unemployment. Please immediately notify the Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) by filing a fraud report online. Please note that this income should not be reported on your state personal income tax return. Once DUA reviews the fraud report, then a corrected Form 1099-G will be provided to the taxpayer.

Please note that the Department of Revenue does not endorse or recommend any tax preparation software.

