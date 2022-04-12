Submit Release
Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Danger and Romance in Foreign Lands

My story shows that adventure, romance, and even danger is out there, waiting to find the one who least expects those matters to find him.”
— Stephen E Eisenbraun
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Danger and Romance in Foreign Lands by Stephen E. Eisenbraun is a novel detailing the adventures of Scott Higgins, a foreign correspondent assigned in India and then later in Kenya and London.

The novel begins with Scott Higgins in his mid-seventies as a history teacher at Sweetbriar College. Scott speculates that students sign up for his class because his discussions go beyond the classroom walls — stories from halfway across the world abound in his lectures. Starting from New Delhi, then in Nairobi, and later in London, Stephen Eisenbraun’s narrative is culturally enriched and varied.

Stephen Eisenbraun has a master's degree in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies. In retirement, Eisenbraun continues to work as a consultant to the Department of State as the Editor in Chief of the Department's annual Country Reports on Human Rights. He is a past Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Foreign Service Journal.

Purchase your copy of this odyssey on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

