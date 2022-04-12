Fuyao Glass America Announces Major Expansion in Greenville County, S.C.
Company launched in Greenville in 2019; latest expansion adds $34.5 million investment and creation of 121 new jobs
"Fuyao Glass America is a key member of Greenville's automotive manufacturing ecosystem, and we congratulate them on their exciting expansion."”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuyao Glass America Inc., a venture of China-based Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. (Fuyao Group), today announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County, S.C. The company’s $34.5 million investment will create 121 new jobs.
— Willis Meadows, Chairman, Greenville County Council
Since 1987, Fuyao Group has been producing and supplying high-quality automotive glass for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. Operating as one of the largest producers of automotive glass worldwide, the company holds more than 1,000 patents and manufactures 4 million glass car sets in the United States annually.
“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in Greenville County and the Upstate, a key region for the automotive industry. This expansion will strengthen our relationship with our customers and accommodate increased demand of our products,” stated Fuyao Glass America Inc. President Zuogui Xie.
Located at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn, Fuyao Glass America Inc.’s expansion includes additional assembly operations that will install parts to auto glass including sensors, antennas and more.
“When a global leader like Fuyao Glass America Inc. expands in our state, it shows the world that our approach to creating a competitive business environment is working for our companies,” added South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. “We congratulate Fuyao Glass America Inc. on this expansion and are looking forward to many years of growth and success.”
In January 2019, Fuyao North America initially announced it would be establishing a new, 182,000-square-foot processing center with light production capabilities at the Fountain Inn location. The company’s $16.1 million initial investment was projected to create 70 new jobs at the time.
“It is truly a testament to our world-class workforce that Fuyao Glass America Inc. has chosen to expand in Greenville County and create 121 new jobs. Their continued investment in our state and our workforce are reasons to celebrate, and we are proud that a company like Fuyao Glass America Inc. calls South Carolina home,” stated Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
"As a globally respected business focused on innovation, product excellence and customer service, Fuyao Glass America Inc. has been an excellent corporate citizen of Greenville County. Fuyao is a key member of our automotive manufacturing ecosystem, and we congratulate them on their exciting expansion," added Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows.
The expansion is expected to be complete in March 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Fuyao Glass America Inc. team should email the company.
"We are pleased that Fuyao Glass America Inc. has chosen to expand their operations here in the city of Fountain Inn,” commented Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer. “They have been outstanding corporate citizens and a quality employer in our community, and we wish them continued success here in the Diamond Tip of the Golden Strip."
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
