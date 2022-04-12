20Lighter Announces New Patent Issued for Reduction of Hypertension

This patent and an additional continuation application expand 20Lighter’s portfolio and emphasize therapeutic value for patients with cardiovascular disease.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20Lighter, LLC, a private company developing a unique, comprehensive telehealth program aimed at improving risk and burden of cardiovascular disease through reductions of modifiable clinical risk factors including visceral adiposity and chronic inflammation today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued its second patent, No. 11,297,871. The USPTO also acknowledged filing receipt of a third non-provisional continuation application further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position and coverage for the Company’s cardiometabolic health program.

“We are excited to expand the 20Lighter patent portfolio to include the prevention and treatment of hypertension,” said Dr. Gerald Dembrowski, 20Lighter’s co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. “20Lighter has proven its benefit in reducing pre-hypertension and diagnosed hypertension in men and women in peer-reviewed publications and ongoing efforts in rural underserved communities," he added.

Hypertension affects nearly 50% of the US adult population, according to the Center for Disease Control’s 2019 data, with only a quarter of those ~116 million adults having their high blood pressure controlled. Both the patent and continuation application further establish the role of the Company’s program in preventing and treating hypertension and cardiovascular disease via the reduction of visceral adiposity.

“Reduction of modifiable clinical risk factors represents a major opportunity both as a preventative strategy, and as a complement to prescription drugs. This second patent is another step in differentiating and highlighting the overall value of 20Lighter,” said the Company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Barnes, PhD, who is also an adjunct assistant professor in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division of Cardiology.

About 20Lighter, LLC

20Lighter is a unique, comprehensive cardiometabolic telehealth program, delivered virtually over 2 months via smartphone. The program incorporates patented treatment algorithms providing a personalized approach to better cardiovascular and metabolic health. A multimodal approach enables patients to achieve clinically meaningful improvements of visceral adiposity and chronic inflammation, blood pressure, HbA1c, blood lipids, and CVD risk and health. 20Lighter clinical data has been presented at over two dozen international medical conferences, including the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific and Hypertension Sessions, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) the Liver Meeting, the American College of Cardiology, and is the subject of six peer-reviewed publications. For more information on 20Lighter’s work improving cardiovascular disease disparities, visit www.20Lighter.com/cvd