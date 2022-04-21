An Artificial Intelligence Author Makes Its Way into Literature with a Love Story

Is it possible to learn how to feel? A research study to validate artificial creativity will discover it.

With more than 30 years of research in AI, I thought that nothing could surprise me until I found a machine that knows what love is about” — Angel García-Crespo

OVIEDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-Creative, a think-tank agency tracking and reporting the impact of AI in the arts, announced the launching of the first love novel written by AI and human intelligence, on April 23 on Amazon.

Launching in Spanish, Falta Una Palabra- translated as In Need of a Word is a novel written by Dr. Ángel García-Crespo with the help of AI.

It tells the love story of Beatriz and Benito, two people looking for a word to describe the nature of their relationship. Beatriz and Benito share a dilemma that feeds their passion, they can't be together or separated. It is a touching Ferris wheel where the reader can only get carried away by the emotional flow.

Dr. García-Crespo describes the creation process as co-writing with another person, but at lightning speed. He started by challenging AI/GPT-3 to create a piece based on his words and was seduced by the ability of AI to match his style while creating new paths in the story. As predicted by computer scientist Alan Turing in the 40s, AI has made its way into literature and the arts.

What Dr. García-Crespo missed was having a conversation about why the AI had made certain choices and, in some cases, he wanted to congratulate the software for the storytelling originality. The author encourages the reader to guess who created each paragraph of this novel, turning the book into an exciting research study that challenges us to question our existence: Are we so different from machines? How do we define consciousness? What does it mean to be human?

“This is a fascinating look at how AI can be used to create stories that explore complex human relationships and interactions. The AI/GPT-3 should be praised for its sensitivity to the nuances of human emotion!” ( Tery Spataro - Creator, Author, Researcher, Strategist, Futurist, Consultant, Brand, Product, Digital, 2022).

The launching of Falta Una Palabra this coming April 23 is an invitation to readers to participate in the research study -by guessing the author of each paragraph and to immerse in the world of AI that possesses most of the attributes, skills, and characteristics to write a bestseller: a smooth and concrete storyline and coherence. Dr. García-Crespo added his ideas and passion for making Falta Una Palabra the book to read this season.

About the author

Dr. Angel García-Crespo was born in Madrid (Spain) in 1963. He has received multiple awards, such as researcher, playwright, novelist, and film director. Being a great master of the short novel, he is also an expert in Artificial Intelligence, a field in which he has been working for more than thirty years, endorsed by his multiple academic publications. His research and development in that area have led to the creation of practical solutions currently used internationally serving accessibility and science fields.

Contact E-mail: a.garcia.crespo@gmail.com

Website URL: http://www.faltaunapalabra.com/

Website URL: http://angelgarciacrespo.com/



About AI Creative

AI Creative investigates, promotes, and encourages the use of AI to expand the universe of cultural and entertainment creations. AI Creative welcomes your thoughts to support the mission of building a knowledge community that opens new avenues for artists to express and evolve their ideas with the latest technology. For more information, visit ai-creative.org or email us at info@ai-creative.org.

Press and Media Inquiries

Name of Media Contact: Laura Higuera

Website URL: www.ai-creative.org

Contact Email: info@ai-creative.org