Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Healthy Aging and You: Your Journey to Becoming Happy, Healthy, and Fit
“Why not live and maximize your opportunities for health and wealth TODAY and shed the regret, guilt, anguish and pain of what we COULD have done differently.” ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Nicholas S Prukop’s Healthy Aging and You: Your Journey to Becoming Happy, Healthy & Fit is a book that seeks to illuminate and clarify some of the recent information on healthy aging as it is evolving, and also to provide insight, guidance, help, even wisdom for those who wish to start NOW down the road to becoming happy, healthy and fit as one gets “older” and not “old.” The book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California Campus.
Nick states that American healthcare is reaching a critical point; he envisions the aging population will place unprecedented demands on the system and it will not be able to sustain itself. The solution to the problem for Nick is prevention and a multi-disciplinary approach to healthcare. Preventing disease and illness is a far more effective strategy than drugs, surgery, and therapies that may prolong life but not necessarily increase the quality of life. Divided into five parts, the book explores the many aspects of being healthy.
At the beginning of his cardio training, Nick had a brush with death while he was riding his bike. Coming face to face with the grill of a huge pickup truck forever changed his outlook on life. Nick is currently a fitness professional with over twenty-five years of experience in the industry. Buy your copy of this educational book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
