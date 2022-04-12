PREMIOS VERDES, THE WORLD’S LARGEST SUSTAINABILITY FESTIVAL, DEBUTS IN MIAMI APRIL 20 - 23
Attendees from all walks of life that care about environmental awareness gather at the Premios Verdes Sustainability Festival.
Premios Verdes, Latin-America's largest sustainability festival, hosts the ninth edition of its free environmental awareness conference in Miami, April 20 – 23
The event overlaps with National Earth Day and brings together international experts to address environmental issues such as renewable energy, climate change, sustainability, innovations, and more.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights:
● Free socio-environmental conference and master classes will take place April 20 – 23 at University of Miami’s Watsco Center
● Sustainable urbanism, renewable energy, and climate change among themes to be addressed in public discussions featuring international experts
● Ministers of Environment from the United Kingdom, Colombia, Uruguay, Panama, Argentina, and Ecuador among featured speakers
(Miami, FL – April 12, 2022) - Premios Verdes, the Latin-American based non-profit organization that recognizes, mentors, trains, and rewards social and environmental projects throughout Ibero-America, is bringing the ninth edition of its free environmental awareness conference to Miami for the first time, from April 20 – 23 at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center, located at 1245 Dauer Drive.
The organization - which translates in English to “The Green Awards” - has chosen Miami to make its entrance into the United States because of the strong Latin community the city has to offer and the support of City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. In fact, it is thanks to Suarez’s forward thinking that Miami is emerging as a technological hub for its strategy to improve air quality, the implementation of green spaces, clean drinking water and streets, and various recycling programs, all of which align perfectly with Premios Verdes’ mission.
The long-awaited week dedicated to sustainability appropriately overlaps with National Earth Day on April 22 and brings together experts from around the world to address environmental issues. A variety of presentations and panel discussions – in both English and Spanish - will focus on themes such as renewable energy, climate change, sustainability, emissions reduction, innovations, developing strategies for natural adaptation, and more.
The public – and industries interested in environmental awareness strategies - will have free access to the Premios Verdes experience and a variety of workshops including Green Talks and Smart Cities panel discussions aimed at solutions that incorporate innovation, project development, programs, and policies that encourage the transformation of cities. The
conference will feature notable international experts from corporations such as Algorand, Opportunity Miami, Bridge for Billions, Tram, AT&T, Google, Climate Trade, and more.
Highlight presentations include:
● Keynote Presentation by Silvio Micali, Founder of Algorand (the event’s presenting sponsor), a fully decentralized, secure, and scalable blockchain which provides a common platform for building products and services for a borderless economy.
● Strategies for Sustainability in Latin America featuring Gustavo Manrique, Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition of Ecuador; Zac Goldsmith, Minister for the Pacific and International Environment of the United Kingdom; Carlos Eduardo Correa, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia; Adrian Peña, Minister of Environment of Uruguay; Milciades Concepcion, Minister of Environment of Panama; and Juan Cabandie, Minister of environment and Sustainable Development of Argentina.
After the presentations and discussions conferences on April 20 and 21, attendees are invited to enjoy “Beer and Change”, an interactive opportunity to meet and interact with event speakers and Premios Verdes finalists for spirited discussions on the day’s events.
To learn more about the finalist projects, attendees are invited to visit the Expo at the University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center.
For more information and the full agenda of presentations, visit: https://premiosverdes.org/en.
