Author Gino Luti Gives A Taste of Teenage Life in New Release
A teenager’s journey through the highs and lows of life on their ownPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Set on the streets during the 1970s, Gino Luti’s Five Dollars and a Pocket Full of Wishes gives readers a taste of teenage independence in its rawest form. Follow the rush of a day-by-day recounting of a young teen’s survival on his own and the people he meets along the way: the good and the bad, mixed with confidence that can only shine through the eyes of youth.
An experienced adventurer himself, Gino Luti writes straight from the heart. After dropping out of high school, he went on to explore various occupations himself. In the true spirit of a vagabond, he went on to sail the seas as a navy man, hone his skills as a chef and musician, and bring out his inner entrepreneur as a business owner. Finally, this book proves his natural knack for storytelling by bringing readers on a rollercoaster of emotions in a way that makes one feel the warmth of the words of a good friend.
According to fellow author Tim Parrish, Five Dollars and a Pocket Full of Wishes gives Kerouac’s On the Road a run for its money through its tales of hardship and absolute dumb luck. The narrative reaches out and gives a pat on the back to youngsters grappling with their demons, and a good shake of a hand to those who have since overcome them. It offers a different take on the extravagance of youth as we follow the young teen in his adventure as readers are given a peek of his journal.
Something for the young and the old, there is much to be learned and perhaps relived through Luti’s tale of the realities of young independence. Grab your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
