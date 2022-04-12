Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Awarded A Matching Grant from One North Carolina Small Business Program
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has awarded a matching award totaling $75,000 to Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support cutting edge science.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPI) are honored to receive a matching grant award under the FY 21-22 One North Carolina SBIR/STTR Matching Funds Program Solicitation. This was awarded to match our recent NIEHS SBIR to develop software and machine learning models for acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibition prediction. These models will then be used to identify potential molecules that bind to AChE in order to predict potential for pesticide poisoning across species and potential for environmental contamination. Organophosphorus pesticides are one of the most common causes of poisoning worldwide estimated to cause nearly 3 million poisonings per year resulting in three hundred thousand deaths (8000 in the US) and our hope is to identify additional molecules that may impact our environment and human health” said Sean Ekins, CEO, CPI.
This funded project will build upon our Assay Central® software developed by CPI to enable the generation of machine learning models using data from public or private sources. This software is being licensed to large pharmaceutical and consumer product companies for a range of applications. Our research on artificial intelligence has direct health and defense applications.
Disclaimer
“Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute Of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 1R43ES033855-01. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.”
About Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® has developed software for data curation and machine learning called Assay Central® (www.assaycentral.org) as well as curated model bundles in MegaTox®, MegaTrans® and MegaPredict®. Most recently we have developed MegaSyn and UV-adVISor. CPI performs research and development on innovative therapeutics for multiple rare and neglected diseases and is located in laboratories in the NC State Incubator at Centennial campus. We have considerable experience with preclinical and computational approaches to drug discovery and toxicity prediction. For more information, please visit http://www.collaborationspharma.com/
