Beginners Weekend Fly-Fishing Programs Offered

CONTACT: Kyle Glencross: (603) 271-3212 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 April 12, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program will be hosting its “Fly-Fishing A-Z” workshop at two different locations this spring. These two-day programs are designed primarily for first-time fly anglers. The instruction will cover the basics of equipment, fly casting, stream ecology, knot tying, safety, and fish identification. The highlight of these events happens on Sunday when the group dons waders and gets onto the water at a local fishing pond to put their new skills to use.

Participants are required to attend both days of this no-cost program. All equipment is provided to participants. No fishing license is required to participate.

Register online to reserve your spot. The class is open to anyone age 13 or older. Participants age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Class space is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

This spring’s programs will be held at:

Concord Parks & Recreation, Concord, NH, Saturday, May 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration opens on Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 a.m.

Coleman State Park, Stewartstown, NH, Saturday, June 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration opens on Friday, May 6 at 8:00 a.m.

To register visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=161&ClassActivity=19.

Over the past ten years, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. The program is federally funded through the Wildlife Sport Fish Restoration Program.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. Visit www.fishnh.com.