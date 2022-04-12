Q BioMed Inc's Outlook For 2022
Taking a look at Q BioMed Inc.’s Pipeline
Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB:QBIO)ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES , April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There aren’t many companies with an FDA approved commercialized drug on the market that trades less than $1.00 a share. However, if you’re looking for one Q BioMed Inc. is indeed that company. We, as well as many others, wonder why the market values a company that has a commercial product and such a rich pipeline so low. Q BioMed Inc. presents an impressive outlook into 2022 and beyond despite its recent stock performance being underwhelming to say the least. Q BioMed inc. sets itself apart from most aspiring biotechnology companies in that it acts more like an investment company that acquires biopharma assets with the goal of monetizing them as quickly as possible. Nothing in biotech happens quickly, but this could be a pivotal turnaround story in 2022 and beyond, with several value creating key catalysts on the horizon, including licensing, partnerships, revenue growth and up-listing to Nasdaq.
In November Q BioMed Inc. announced a commercialization engagement with Eversana for Strontrium89, their FDA approved cancer bone palliation radiotherapy. Currently, Strontium Chloride Sr-89 injection is the only approved radiotherapy available in the US for metastatic cancer bone pain palliation, showing 80% of patients benefitting from its non-opioid pain relief compared to the placebo group. Eversana has a complete commercialization model and will fully integrate their services and dedicated commercialization teams to support the growth of this product. Another key agreement is the Federal Supply Contract received in 2021 that allows the product to be sold into the US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD), both of which have a large patient population with both prostate and breast cancer, the leading cancers to metastasize to the bone. Leading into the end of 2021, they showed 600% increase in revenue year over year (as of Dec 2021), with an additional 100% growth in Q4 alone when compared over Q3 2021. This shows meaningful commercial progress of the strontium program which also revealed full reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid in 2021. Aspirations of additional international jurisdictions could also provide additional market exposures for the company translating to higher revenues, and therefore could command a meaningfully higher market cap. Recently on March 7, the company announced a 500k initial order from the Chinese market under a contract between Q BioMed, IsoSolutions Marketing and Management, and Chinese radiopharmaceutical company Chengdu Syncor Pharmaceutical Co.
Q BioMed expects major market developments for their Mannin platform technology partnership that has immense potential to add value over the coming quarter or two in ARDS (a major driver in covid complications and death), Glaucoma and Kidney Diseases, with addressable markets combining to more than $130 billion, with significant funding from government grants. This means little dilutive capital required from Q BioMed.
Other catalysts include progress with their liver cancer drug which has already received Orphan Drug Designation. Uttroside-B induced cytotoxicity in all liver cancer cell lines and revealed it was ten times more cytotoxic to the HepG2 liver cancer than sorafenib, which is the only drug approved by the FDA for liver cancer at the time of the study. Uttroside-B shrunk tumors in mice bearing human liver cancer xenografts, and researchers confirmed biological safety in both in vitro and vivo studies as per Scientific Reports Study. The innovation was also granted a patent from the US, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.
Overall, one could consider the potential for Q BioMed Inc. to have a breakout year in 2022 and its slated to uplist to Nasdaq in the near future. It appears several compounds have meaningful potential in very large markets with considerable scientific momentum behind some key critical findings alongside tangible and growing market demand that could translate to concrete value, revenue, and therefore Enterprise value undiscovered.
