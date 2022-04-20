Lehigh Valley Cosmetic Dentistry Available from Center Valley Dental

Center Valley Dental offers the Lehigh Valley cosmetic dentistry

Center Valley Dental specializes in cosmetic dental care, including dental implants, veneers, and crowns.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton can find Lehigh Valley cosmetic dentistry from Center Valley Dental. The Center Valley dentist has kept smiles healthy for over two decades with high-quality cosmetic dentistry like dental implants, crowns, and veneers.

“Dental implants are our most popular service,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang. “They are long-lasting, natural-looking, and natural-feeling.”

Dr. Lang and his team use state-of-the-art technology to comfortably place the implant and design a custom, color-matched crown that blends in with a patient’s existing smile.

X-rays, the abutment and crown, and any supplemental procedures a patient may need are included in the cost of dental implants.

“We work closely with patients to ensure their treatment is successful,” adds Dr. Lang.

Center Valley Dental also offers several other convenient (and less-invasive) cosmetic dentistry services. Crowns strengthen, restore, and rebuild a damaged tooth, while veneers change the shape, size, and color of a tooth surface. Center Valley Dental can even place crowns in only a day with CEREC technology!

To learn more about Center Valley Dental and the cosmetic dentistry that the practice offers the Lehigh Valley, request an appointment by visiting https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://www.centervalleydental.com/.