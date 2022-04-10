Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,200 in the last 365 days.

Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan holds talks with Germany’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan

UZBEKISTAN, April 10 - Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan holds talks with Germany’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan

Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, held talks with Germany's Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Jasper Wick.

The parties discussed the efforts of Uzbekistan and Germany to peacefully resolve the Afghan crisis, as well as to provide humanitarian assistance to the country as soon as possible.

The German side highly appreciated Uzbekistan's assistance in the evacuation of German citizens from Afghanistan, expressing readiness to continue to actively interact with Uzbekistan in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The high-ranking diplomat noted the importance and timeliness of Uzbekistan's initiative to create a multifunctional transport and logistics hub in Termez under the auspices of the UN for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Views were also exchanged on the current situation in Afghanistan, the development of a consolidated position of the international community, both concerning the new authorities of the country and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The mutual interest of Uzbekistan and Germany in continuing bilateral consultations on Afghan issues was expressed.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

Поделиться

You just read:

Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan holds talks with Germany’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.