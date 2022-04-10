UZBEKISTAN, April 10 - Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan holds talks with Germany’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan

Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, held talks with Germany's Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Jasper Wick.

The parties discussed the efforts of Uzbekistan and Germany to peacefully resolve the Afghan crisis, as well as to provide humanitarian assistance to the country as soon as possible.

The German side highly appreciated Uzbekistan's assistance in the evacuation of German citizens from Afghanistan, expressing readiness to continue to actively interact with Uzbekistan in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The high-ranking diplomat noted the importance and timeliness of Uzbekistan's initiative to create a multifunctional transport and logistics hub in Termez under the auspices of the UN for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Views were also exchanged on the current situation in Afghanistan, the development of a consolidated position of the international community, both concerning the new authorities of the country and the prevention of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The mutual interest of Uzbekistan and Germany in continuing bilateral consultations on Afghan issues was expressed.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"