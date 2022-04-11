Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,200 in the last 365 days.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Senate receives the U.S. Congressional Staff Members

UZBEKISTAN, April 11 - The First Deputy Chairman of the Senate receives the U.S. Congressional Staff Members

Yesterday, the First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Sodik Safoyev received a delegation of the U.S. Congressional Staff Members of the House of Representatives

According to the Upper House of Parliament, at the meeting, Sodik Safoyev welcomed foreign guests who arrived in Uzbekistan and provided information about the reforms carried out in the country, and the activities of the parliament.

The parties discussed the state of implementation of UN programs in Uzbekistan, prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

Поделиться

You just read:

The First Deputy Chairman of the Senate receives the U.S. Congressional Staff Members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.