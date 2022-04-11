UZBEKISTAN, April 11 - The First Deputy Chairman of the Senate receives the U.S. Congressional Staff Members

Yesterday, the First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Sodik Safoyev received a delegation of the U.S. Congressional Staff Members of the House of Representatives

According to the Upper House of Parliament, at the meeting, Sodik Safoyev welcomed foreign guests who arrived in Uzbekistan and provided information about the reforms carried out in the country, and the activities of the parliament.

The parties discussed the state of implementation of UN programs in Uzbekistan, prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"