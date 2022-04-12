The TeleDentists and Sesame Partner to Drive the Future of Healthcare by Encouraging Dental and Medical Integration
The TeleDentists and Sesame are announcing a new initiative to drive dental-medical integration and help patient populations with health needs.
Oral health is vital to a healthy life. Now customers can access a dental professional at the tips of their fingers to receive guidance and support to improve their oral and overall health.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of their initial partnership in 2021, today The TeleDentists and Sesame, the health care marketplace, are announcing a new initiative to drive stronger dental-medical integration and help patient populations with unmet oral health needs and associated chronic diseases.
— Leah Sigler, RDH President The TeleDentists
The TeleDentists and Sesame kicked off their work together during the pandemic to list and offer virtual consultations with dentists 24/7/365 nationwide on the Sesame platform. Sesame helps patients in all 50 states find the best doctors, specialists and medical services at affordable prices.
Dental-medical integration research shows outstanding member results including an average of 27% lower risk scores, 17% lower medical costs, 25% lower preterm delivery rates and 34% fewer incidents of low birth weight. With this new initiative, patients using The TeleDentists and Sesame will be able to speak with a dental and/or medical professional, receive recommendations and remediation, and will be triaged to the correct specialist for in-person or virtual treatment.
“Proper oral health is vital to a productive and healthy life. Now that customers can access a dental professional at the tips of their fingers, they will be able to receive the guidance and support to not only improve their oral health, but also their overall health,” stated Leah Sigler, president of The TeleDentists. “The fact that Sesame proactively incorporates teledentistry in their offerings shows they are progressive and that they truly care about their customers’ wellbeing.”
“Sesame is all about making medical care an attainable and affordable reality for the millions of Americans who go without health insurance or have high-deductible plans,” said Chase Knight, vice president of partnerships at Sesame. “That does – and should – include dental care. We’re happy to be working with The TeleDentists to bridge the all-too-common gap between medical and dental care.”
The TeleDentists and Sesame make accessing quality dental and medical care simpler for everyone. Using telehealth or Sesame’s in-person services, customers can access a dental or medical professional, regardless of insurance. This collaboration between medical and dental companies is leading change necessary to improve healthcare.
ABOUT THE TELEDENTISTS
The TeleDentists® offer “the first of its kind” virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediate and, when needed, arrange local dental appointments the next business day. For more information please visit www.theteledentists.com.
ABOUT SESAME
For the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care superstore that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and is ideal for uninsured Americans. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging and more - all for as little as $25 per visit nationwide. SesameRx, the company's pharmacy, offers hundreds of FDA-approved medications, all priced at $5 and all shipped for free. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com.
TeleDentists contact: Leah Sigler at leahs@theteledentists.com
Sesame contact: Liz Murphy at liz.murphy@sesamecare.com
# # #
Leah Sigler
The TeleDentists
+1 888-641-5505
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other