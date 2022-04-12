Global Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Market Size
Charles River Laboratories, Vivebiotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., GenScript, Creative Biogene, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, Pall Corporation, ITSBio Inc., ANDELYN BIOSCIENCES, Sino Biological Inc., Cellomics Technology, LLC, Virica Biotech, Cell Biolabs, Inc., SignaGen Laboratories, System Biosciences, Vigene Biosciences, LONZA, Mirus Bio LLC, FUJIFIM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES, and SIRION-BIOTECH GMBH, among others, are the key players in the lentiviral vector manufacturing market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 17.8% between 2022 and 2027.
The lentiviral vector manufacturing market is driven mainly by the growing demand for lentiviral vectors in vaccine development, increasing adoption for treating genetic and acquired disorders, and the advantages of the lentiviral vectors over retroviral vectors.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The growing adoption of various gene therapies for treating rare and genetic disorders has led to an increased focus on lentiviral vector manufacturing
- The market for lentiviral vector manufacturing has tremendous potential for growth as governments and private entities increase investments in the research and development of vaccines for various disorders
- The government's investment and measures to ramp up vaccine production and expansion of private sector investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing are likely to boost the lentiviral vector manufacturing market's growth
- The upstream segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the workflow
- The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-user
- Charles River Laboratories, Vivebiotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., GenScript, Creative Biogene, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, Pall Corporation, ITSBio Inc., ANDELYN BIOSCIENCES, Sino Biological Inc., Cellomics Technology, LLC, Virica Biotech, Cell Biolabs, Inc., SignaGen Laboratories, System Biosciences, Vigene Biosciences, LONZA, Mirus Bio LLC, FUJIFIM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES, and SIRION-BIOTECH GMBH, among others, are the key players in the lentiviral vector manufacturing market
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/lentiviral-vector-manufacturing-market-3769
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Upstream
- Plasmid Manufacturing
- Cell Expansion
- Plasmid Transfection and Viral Vector Production
- Downstream
- Purification
- Fill and finish
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Cell & Gene Therapy
- Vaccine Development
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Website: Global Market Estimates
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238