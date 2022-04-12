Global Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Market Size

Charles River Laboratories, Vivebiotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., GenScript, Creative Biogene, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, Pall Corporation, ITSBio Inc., ANDELYN BIOSCIENCES, Sino Biological Inc., Cellomics Technology, LLC, Virica Biotech, Cell Biolabs, Inc., SignaGen Laboratories, System Biosciences, Vigene Biosciences, LONZA, Mirus Bio LLC, FUJIFIM DIOSYNTH BIOTECHNOLOGIES, and SIRION-BIOTECH GMBH, among others, are the key players in the lentiviral vector manufacturing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 17.8% between 2022 and 2027.



The lentiviral vector manufacturing market is driven mainly by the growing demand for lentiviral vectors in vaccine development, increasing adoption for treating genetic and acquired disorders, and the advantages of the lentiviral vectors over retroviral vectors.





Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The growing adoption of various gene therapies for treating rare and genetic disorders has led to an increased focus on lentiviral vector manufacturing

The market for lentiviral vector manufacturing has tremendous potential for growth as governments and private entities increase investments in the research and development of vaccines for various disorders

The government's investment and measures to ramp up vaccine production and expansion of private sector investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing are likely to boost the lentiviral vector manufacturing market's growth

The upstream segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the workflow

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-user

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Upstream Plasmid Manufacturing Cell Expansion Plasmid Transfection and Viral Vector Production

Downstream Purification Fill and finish





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Cell & Gene Therapy

Vaccine Development

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA







