East Olivia Launches New Spring 2022 Collection

Introducing bounty of spring into your decor with the bright and beautiful Spring Collection of dried flower with different sizes and vases.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome the bounty of spring into your decor with the bright and beautiful Spring Collection of dried flower arrangements from East Olivia! This collection of dried bouquets of the prettiest preserved flowers reminds us of sunny-day strolls through the garden and bunches of handpicked flowers. From umbrella ferns to weeping bamboo, Our Spring Collection’s whimsical waving plumes cheer for the arrival of Spring. Paired with our favorite handmade porcelain vases, the dried arrangements stand strong in any decor.

This collection is centered on the Bright and Breezy style trend. A collection of flowers, houseplants, and garden plants that complement each other due to their colors, shapes, and textures. They are a perfect fit for current trends in interiors, lifestyle, and fashion. This is the second edition of The Spring Collection since its launch in 2020.

Ten flowers and plants

The Spring/Summer collection features the following flowers and their variants:

The Betty: Betty's whimsical waving plumes cheer for the arrival of spring. Paired with our favorite handmade porcelain vase, the Betty dried flower arrangement stands strong in any decor. Comes in 3 different sizes (bud, small and large) and with different vases.

The Lana: The Lana is a cheerful addition to any room (or shelf!) Creamy baby’s breath creates a neutral setting for hot pink cattails, green willow branches, and sunny star flowers that are full of hope for brighter days. Lana dried flowers come in three different sizes and vase types.

The Botanical: This lush bouquet of preserved botanicals and dried flowers will make a statement within any space you choose to display it. Stunning plumes of reed grasses.

About Company: Shop East Olivia is a female-founded creative agency based in NYC. Deeply rooted in the belief that accessibility to ephemeral beauty is a fundamental right for all, we seek to create more beauty in the world for everyone. From our large-scale floral installations to our original Forever Floral arrangements, we are innovating the floral industry one bud at a time.