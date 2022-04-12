Population Health Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, Report and Forecast by 2022-27

Population Health Management Market

The global population health management market reached US$ 48.6 Billion in 2021 and reach US$ 163.3 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 21.30% during 2022-27.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Population health management (PHM) is the system of classifying individuals in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and insurance sectors. It collects and analyzes health-related data of patients to provide a wide variety of services such as patient engagement, care coordination, integration, value-based care measurement, data analytics, and health information management. PHM is a patient-friendly platform that maintains and improves the health conditions of different groups. It also regulates the treatment costs by providing cost-effective alternatives, eases patient communication, reduces risk stratification, improves data aggregation, and care coordination.

Population Health Management Market Trends and Drivers:

The global PHM market is primarily driven by the rising instances of chronic and acute diseases, especially among the geriatric population. In addition to this, PHM provides real-time access as well as medical information to both patients and healthcare providers, thus fueling the market growth.

Nowadays, the increasing penetration of IT solutions in business intelligence solutions and data analytics is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Besides this, the integration of advanced analytics solutions is also enhancing the digital delivery of data and the generation of precise models.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the PHM system that offers faster and more accurate diagnoses, coupled with the adoption of personalized medicine are anticipated to facilitate market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Population Health Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Health Catalyst Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lightbeam Health Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare Inc., Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated) and Symphony Performance Health Inc. (Press Ganey Associates).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, mode of delivery and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Mode of Delivery:

• Cloud-based

• Web-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End User:

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Employer Groups

• Government Bodies

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

