Antimony Price Trend 2025: Get Accurate Forecast, Real-Time Prices & Industry Insights

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antimony Price Trends in North America: Q1 2025 OverviewAntimony Prices in the United States:During Q1 2025, Antimony Price Trend in the USA witnessed a significant rise, reaching 34,500 USD/MT in March, largely driven by China’s export restrictions amid escalating trade tensions. These restrictions disrupted established supply chains, forcing U.S. industries to seek alternative sources. According to the Antimony Price Report, this led to strong upward price pressure, revealing the increasing vulnerability of sectors reliant on this critical mineral for manufacturing and energy applications.Get the Real-Time Prices Analysis: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antimony-pricing-report/requestsample Note: Personalized reports to meet your exact specificationsAntimony Price Trends in APAC: Q1 2025 OverviewAntimony Prices in China:During Q1 2025, Antimony Prices in China experienced a sharp rise, reaching 33,630 USD/MT in March. This surge was largely driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and China's strict export restrictions on critical minerals, including antimony. As global buyers scrambled for alternative sources, the limited supply led to significant market volatility. During Q1 2025, Antimony Prices in the Netherlands rose steadily, reaching 24,300 USD/MT in March, driven by strong demand from green energy sectors like electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The Antimony Price Trend was further supported by continued use in traditional industries such as lead-acid batteries, glass, and flame retardants. During Q1 2025, Antimony Prices in Brazil surged significantly, reaching 28,300 USD/MT in March, driven by rising demand from industries such as flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, and advanced technologies like liquid metal batteries. Ongoing supply constraints further intensified the upward momentum. During Q1 2025, Antimony Prices in Japan rose sharply, reaching 43,000 USD/MT in March, driven by the country's strategic focus on securing critical mineral supplies. Increased imports of unwrought antimony supported this surge as Japan aimed to strengthen its supply chain for key technologies. Factors Affecting Antimony Price Trend, Index, and Forecast• Supply Concentration: Dominated by China; export restrictions or disruptions quickly impact prices.• Green Energy Demand: Growth in batteries and flame retardants boosts antimony demand.• Industrial Uses: Ongoing need in plastics, glass, and alloys supports price stability.• Environmental Regulations: Stricter mining rules, especially in China, can reduce supply.• Trade Policies: Export bans, tariffs, and trade tensions create volatility.• Production Costs: Higher mining and energy costs push prices up.• Market Substitutes: Availability of alternatives can limit price surges.• Economic Trends: Industrial growth and infrastructure spending drive demand. What is the Future Price of Antimony?A. The future price of antimony is likely to remain volatile, with potential increases driven by strategic demand and constrained global supply.Q. How do antimony prices vary between China and European markets?A. Antimony prices in China tend to be higher because of supply restrictions, whereas European prices reflect additional import costs and strong demand pressures.Q. What does the Antimony Prices Forecast Chart predict for prices by 2030?A. The Antimony Prices Forecast Chart predicts a steady upward trend, with prices potentially exceeding 35,000 USD/MT by 2030 due to growing industrial demand.Q. Which industries are contributing most to increased antimony demand?A. The leading industries driving increased antimony demand are electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, semiconductors, and flame retardants.Key Coverage:• Market Analysis• Market Breakup by Region• Demand Supply Analysis by Type• Demand Supply Analysis by Application• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials• Price Analysiso Spot Prices by Major Portso Price Breakupo Price Trends by Regiono Factors influencing the Price Trends• Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities• Competitive Landscape• Recent Developments• Global Event Analysis The latest IMARC Group study, "Antimony Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition," presents a detailed analysis of the Antimony price trend, offering key insights into global Antimony market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlight major shifts in the market.The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Antimony demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC’s data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

