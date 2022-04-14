Tricia D. Wagner Celebrates the Wonder of Writing in 'Set the Night Singing'
Tricia D. Wagner’s latest release, Set the Night Singing, is a chapbook including 44 poems celebrating the wonder of writing, in tribute to the muse.
We are in desperate need of the physical world, the sensations, the smallest texture, a reminder that we're mortal. In these poems you’ll find balm, your hope for finding hope.”ROCKFORD, IL, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricia D. Wagner refers to herself not only as a writer, but as a “story artist.” Her latest release, a chapbook collection of 44 poems, demonstrates why. Each poem, rich with artistry and lyricism, draws the reader in and ferries them through a tiny tale. Some of the journeys are as quick as the flashing of sun on the sea – in others, Wagner guides the reader to levitate a moment inside the beauty of the language.
— Nina Schuyler, author of The Translator
Wagner defines the muse as the characters peopling her story worlds, and to them she dedicates this collection. Her chapbook speaks to the worth of challenge and the value of viewing pain as a tool for creating art. And nature – many of these poems shed light on the bounty that nature lends as inspiration for art and healing for the artist.
The musicality of these poems draws the reader in, as a hook in a story might. Their openings hold energy and promise – an invitation to dance. Some have a sense of syncopation, like jazz. Others feel as smooth as a nocturne sonata. And all of them invite the reader to glimpse inside Wagner’s creative space, to feel the movement of inspiration and the strike of joy at discovering worlds through words.
In this chapbook, Wagner demonstrates her masterful grasp on the art of poetry. The words are not only beautiful to the ear, but to the heart. She helps the reader feel the hope that she herself feels, even when writing in the context of pain.
In these poems, Wagner plays on themes present in her novels and short stories, including finding oneself and the liberty of discovering one’s inner strength. And she celebrates the potential that art carries to bring healing and help us survive.
Lovers of literary fiction, poetry, and nature writing will enjoy the lyrical journey of creation that Tricia D. Wagner has designed in Set the Night Singing.
