Global Other Health and Personal Care Stores Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Other Health and Personal Care Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the other health and personal care stores market size is expected to grow from $56.95 billion in 2021 to $58.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The global health and personal care stores market size is expected to grow to $59.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.6%. The increase in growth of the number of surgeries performed annually is expected to boost the other health and personal care stores market growth as surgeries will increase the demand for health and personal care products supply.

The other health and personal care stores market consists of sales of health and personal care products excluding medicines, optical products, perfumes, cosmetics, beauty supplies, and food supplement products in the retail and wholesale industry. This part of the industry is mainly engaged in retailing specialized health and personal care products which include medical equipment, diagnostics, hearing aids, personal mobility scooters, prosthetics, and sick room equipment. The revenue generated by other health and personal care stores sums the revenues of convalescent supply stores, prosthetic stores, hearing aid stores, sickroom supply stores, medical equipment, and supplies stores, and personal mobility scooter dealers.

Global Other Health and Personal Care Stores Market Trends

The use of online supply platforms or e-commerce sites is gaining increased popularity among retailers and customers as well. Online retailing overcomes the traditional retailing stores in ways like limiting geographical barriers, cost-effective advertising, and marketing channels, creating a market for niche-products, providing customers to compare and shop, remaining open 24/7, creating targeted communication, and more.

Global Other Health and Personal Care Stores Market Segments

The global other health and personal care stores market is segmented:

By Type: Convalescent Supply Stores, Prosthetic Stores, Hearing Aid Stores, Sick Room Supply Stores, Medical Equipment and Supplies Stores, Personal Mobility Scooter Dealers

By Category: Mass Products, Premium Products

By License: Branded, Brand Licensed, Unbranded

By Geography: The global other health and personal care store market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Other Health and Personal Care Stores Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides other health and personal care stores market overview, other health and personal care stores global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global other health and personal care stores market, other health and personal care stores market share, other health and personal care stores market segments and geographies, other health and personal care stores global market players, other health and personal care stores market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The other health and personal care stores market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Other Health and Personal Care Stores Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: USANA Health Sciences Inc, Enzymatic Therapy Inc, Ajinomoto Health And Nutrition North America Inc, Super Supplements Inc,

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Forever Living Products International, Trivita Inc, Nature's Sunshine Products Inc, ForeverGreen Worldwide, and Integrated Biopharma Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

