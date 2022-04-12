Predictive Analytics Drives Efficiency In The Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Processes

Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesalers are increasingly using predictive analytics in their businesses and is one of the emerging non-durable goods wholesalers market trends. It is a robust tool for a wholesaler in today’s era of the digital economy. A powerful in-memory technology integrated with predictive analytics and ERP data efficiently transforms the whole process of interpreting the information. According to the non-durable goods wholesalers market research, predictive analytics utilizes past data to predict future outcomes. In addition, some of the applications also give predictive analytics to project customer profitability, improve marketing campaigns, and present model business for different scenarios. For instance, SAP HANA integrated with BW is a predictive analytical tool, widely used for wholesale distribution and materials management including the whitepaper industry.

The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers, and build loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyze data, it will become easier to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers, thus it is expected to drive the non-durable goods wholesalers market growth going forward.

Read more on the Global Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nondurable-goods-wholesalers-global-market-report

The global non-durable goods wholesalers market size is expected to grow from $19.57 trillion in 2021 to $21.35 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market share is expected to grow to $29.05 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global non-durable goods wholesalers industry are AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc., Walmart Inc., Sinopharm, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., METRO AG, Medipal Holdings Corporation (formerly Mediceo Paltac Holdings Co Ltd), Itochu Corp, Sysco Corp, and US Foods Holding Corp.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the non-durable goods wholesalers market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the global non-durable goods wholesalers market. The regions covered in the global non-durable goods wholesalers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global non-durable goods wholesalers market segmentation is divided by type into paper and paper product wholesalers, drugs and druggists sundries wholesalers, apparel, piece goods, and notions wholesalers, grocery and related product wholesalers, farm product raw material wholesalers, chemical and allied products wholesalers, petroleum and petroleum products wholesalers, beer, wine, and distilled alcoholic beverage wholesalers, miscellaneous nondurable goods wholesalers, by ownership into wholesale/distribution chain, independent wholesalers, by price range into premium, mid-range, economy.

Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Paper And Paper Product Wholesalers, Drugs And Druggists Sundries Wholesalers, Apparel, Piece Goods, And Notions Wholesalers, Grocery And Related Product Wholesalers, Farm Product Raw Material Wholesalers, Chemical And Allied Products Wholesalers, Petroleum And Petroleum Products Wholesalers, Beer, Wine, And Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Wholesalers, Miscellaneous

Nondurable Goods Wholesalers), By Ownership (Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers), By Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range, Economy) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a non-durable goods wholesalers market overview, forecast non-durable goods wholesalers market size and growth for the whole market, non-durable goods wholesalers market segments, geographies, non-durable goods wholesalers market trends, non-durable goods wholesalers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3556&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers, Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers, Durable Goods Wholesalers), By Ownership (Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers), By Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range, Economy) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wholesale-global-market-report

Durable Goods Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts And Supplies Wholesalers, Furniture And Home Furnishing Wholesalers, Lumber And Other Construction Materials Wholesalers, Professional And Commercial Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Metal And Mineral (except Petroleum) Wholesalers, Household Appliances And Electrical And Electronic Goods Wholesalers, Hardware, And Plumbing And Heating Equipment And Supplies Wholesalers, Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Wholesalers, Miscellaneous Durable Goods Wholesalers), By Ownership (Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers), By Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range, Economy) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/durable-goods-wholesalers-global-market-report

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Retail, Wholesale), By Ownership (Retail Chain/Wholesale Chain, Independent Retailer/Independent Wholesalers), By Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range, Economy), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-and-wholesale-global-market-report

Know About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC