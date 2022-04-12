Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Focuses On Engaging Patient-Centric Services To Drive Growth

Pharmacies and Drug Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working long hours and drive-through locations are the major factors to increase the Pharmacies and Drugstores market growth. As competition has increased from mass merchandisers and supermarkets, as well as from direct mail prescription services, drug stores have been adding value in the form of 24-hour operations and drive-through pharmacies which is one of the key global pharmacies and drug stores market trends. The US Pharmacy Study measures customer satisfaction with their pharmacy experience across major chain drug stores, mass merchandisers, supermarkets, and mail-order pharmacies. The study shows that retail pharmacy businesses continue to shine when it comes to engaging patient-centric services that drive satisfaction. Pharmacies and drug stores market statistics show that these convenience factors anticipate the growth of the market.

In January 2021, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, a US-based drug wholesale company acquired Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc for the amount of $6.275 billion in cash and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock. acquisition of Alliance Healthcare will be providing even stronger support for pharmacies and pharmacists across the world and integrated solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc is a US-based holding company that owns the retail pharmacy chains, manufacturing of pharmaceutical and distribution companies.

The global pharmacies and drug stores market size is expected to grow from $1.04 trillion in 2021 to $1.14 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global pharmacies and drug store market size is expected to grow to $1.61 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.

The growing aging population and increasing health consciousness among the global populace are likely to drive the pharmacies and drug stores market. The geriatric population is more vulnerable to acquiring several diseases that increase the dependence on pharmacies and drug stores indirectly affecting the market. According to the Global Health and Aging report, the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. Certain health conditions are expected to be a challenge to our health care system with the increasing aging population. These conditions include cancer, dementia, an increase in the number of falls, obesity, and diabetes. Due to the increasing aging population, the number of cases is expected to increase, thus providing a growing customer base for pharmacies and drug stores.

Major players covered in the global pharmacies and drug stores industry are Walgreens Boots (WBA), CVS Health (CVS), Rite Aid (RAD), MedPlus, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Grupo Casa Saba, China Nepstar, AS Watson, and Matsumoto Kiyoshi.

TBRC’s global pharmacies and drug stores industry analysis report is segmented by drug type into prescription drugs, OTC drugs, by type into community pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, clinical pharmacy, industrial pharmacy, compounding pharmacy, consulting pharmacy, ambulatory care pharmacy, regulatory pharmacy, home care pharmacy, by product type into skin care, cold and flu, dental, weight loss, vitamins, others.

