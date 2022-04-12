Morocco, Qatar Discuss Judicial Cooperation

MOROCCO, April 12 - Delegate President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ), Mohamed Abdennabaoui, had talks on Monday in Rabat with Qatar's Minister of Justice, Masoud Bin Mohamed Al Ameri, currently visiting the Kingdom.

The meeting, which is part of the distinguished relations between Morocco and Qatar, focused on ways to strengthen cooperation ties and exchange of experiences between the two countries in the judicial fields.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials from the CSPJ and the Qatari ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs, was an opportunity for Al Ameri to inquire about the mutations and deep reforms of the Moroccan judicial system in terms of the judiciary's independence and its relationship with other powers.

MAP 11 avril 2022