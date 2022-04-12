Morocco, Spain Gradually Resume Maritime Links - Ministry

Submit Release
MOROCCO, April 12 - The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has announced on Monday the gradual resumption of maritime links between Morocco and Spain.

As part of the restoration of maritime links between Morocco and Spain, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics informs users that shipping companies will gradually resume their passenger services between the Moroccan ports of Tangier Med and Tangier-Ville and the Spanish ports of Algeciras and Tarifa, it said in a statement.

According to the same source, the resumption of services will be carried out starting Tuesday, April 12, 2022, for pedestrian and coach passengers, and starting Monday, April 18, 2022, for passengers with cars.

Furthermore, the Ministry informs that the medium and long-distance shipping lines servicing the ports of Tangier Med and Nador have gradually resumed as of Monday, April 11, their operations to the ports of Spain, France and Italy, the statement concluded.

