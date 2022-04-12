Cloudbeds 2022 Travel Trends Report reveals destinations away from the crowds are in demand
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest 2022 Travel Trends Report by award-winning hospitality management software developer, Cloudbeds, destinations with plenty of outdoor offerings, made popular during the pandemic as a way to practice social distancing, are set to stay on trend this year. Cloudbeds analysed data from a range of sources including Airbnb and STR to establish changes in the UK market post-Covid. The data revealed that rural getaways and trips to smaller towns and cities remain on top, with Airbnb stating that mountain (18%), coastal (42%), and rural (22%) destinations made up the majority of summer 2021 bookings. All of these travel options increased compared to pre-pandemic years.
As a natural extension of this preference for smaller cities and outdoor destinations, travellers have also tended to prefer smaller properties which offer more privacy and lower risk of Covid exposure. Since the start of the pandemic, STR reported a positive net gain interest of 10-15% for short-term/holiday rentals and small hotels (less than 50 rooms).
With over 22,000+ independent properties spread across 157 countries, Cloudbeds has a plethora of rural hideaways perfect for the ultimate crowd-free break.
Five top spots for holidays away from the crowds in the UK and Ireland:
Llanerch, Vale of Glamorgan - The Glamorgan Heritage Coast is 14 miles of unspoilt coastline and breathtaking scenery. Its tidal range is the second highest in the world after the Bay of Fundy in Canada. All of this combined with wooded valleys, spectacular wildlife and 2,000 years of human habitation, make this coastline truly unique especially for those who want to escape to a remote location. With a mix of rooms for every occasion, Llanerch Vineyard Hotel is the perfect place to stay. Prices start at £55 per night.
Fairlight Guesthouse, the Lake District - The west coast of the Lake District has some beautiful beaches but St Bees is particularly charming. For visitors who really want to get away from city life, the Coast to Coast walk starts in St Bees too, where a total solitude can be enjoyed. Fairlight Guesthouse is situated in the heart of the Lake District. Prices start at £50 per person for bed and breakfast.
Cedar Manor, the Lake District - Another great property to stay when visiting beautiful Lake District National Park is Cedar Manor. It is a family-owned small, luxury 5-star hotel in Windermere, and perfectly located for exploring the surrounding area. What makes this property especially suited for a true escape is that it has only 10 suites and rooms, all professionally designed to pick out the features of the Lake District Victorian house. Prices start at £265 per night.
Ballinalacken Castle, Ireland - Ballinalacken Castle is located 2 miles to the north of Doolin, a village on Ireland’s west coast. It’s known as a gateway to the ancient sites on the Aran Islands, which are just offshore and the towering Cliffs of Moher lie southwest of town. It is a perfect place to enjoy the solitude and natural wonders of the area. Prices start at £160 per night.
Lus Mór, Ireland - Lus Mór is an interesting mix between a Bed & Breakfast and a hostel. It has the open, colourful and young flair of a hostel, but also the calm and private atmosphere of a classic Bed & Breakfast. Set in the beautiful and crowd-free Wicklow Mountains National Park, Lus Mór is the perfect spot for an active holiday or a relaxing break. Bed and breakfast starting from £25 per person.
Lea Vitezic
As a natural extension of this preference for smaller cities and outdoor destinations, travellers have also tended to prefer smaller properties which offer more privacy and lower risk of Covid exposure. Since the start of the pandemic, STR reported a positive net gain interest of 10-15% for short-term/holiday rentals and small hotels (less than 50 rooms).
With over 22,000+ independent properties spread across 157 countries, Cloudbeds has a plethora of rural hideaways perfect for the ultimate crowd-free break.
Five top spots for holidays away from the crowds in the UK and Ireland:
Llanerch, Vale of Glamorgan - The Glamorgan Heritage Coast is 14 miles of unspoilt coastline and breathtaking scenery. Its tidal range is the second highest in the world after the Bay of Fundy in Canada. All of this combined with wooded valleys, spectacular wildlife and 2,000 years of human habitation, make this coastline truly unique especially for those who want to escape to a remote location. With a mix of rooms for every occasion, Llanerch Vineyard Hotel is the perfect place to stay. Prices start at £55 per night.
Fairlight Guesthouse, the Lake District - The west coast of the Lake District has some beautiful beaches but St Bees is particularly charming. For visitors who really want to get away from city life, the Coast to Coast walk starts in St Bees too, where a total solitude can be enjoyed. Fairlight Guesthouse is situated in the heart of the Lake District. Prices start at £50 per person for bed and breakfast.
Cedar Manor, the Lake District - Another great property to stay when visiting beautiful Lake District National Park is Cedar Manor. It is a family-owned small, luxury 5-star hotel in Windermere, and perfectly located for exploring the surrounding area. What makes this property especially suited for a true escape is that it has only 10 suites and rooms, all professionally designed to pick out the features of the Lake District Victorian house. Prices start at £265 per night.
Ballinalacken Castle, Ireland - Ballinalacken Castle is located 2 miles to the north of Doolin, a village on Ireland’s west coast. It’s known as a gateway to the ancient sites on the Aran Islands, which are just offshore and the towering Cliffs of Moher lie southwest of town. It is a perfect place to enjoy the solitude and natural wonders of the area. Prices start at £160 per night.
Lus Mór, Ireland - Lus Mór is an interesting mix between a Bed & Breakfast and a hostel. It has the open, colourful and young flair of a hostel, but also the calm and private atmosphere of a classic Bed & Breakfast. Set in the beautiful and crowd-free Wicklow Mountains National Park, Lus Mór is the perfect spot for an active holiday or a relaxing break. Bed and breakfast starting from £25 per person.
Lea Vitezic
Black Diamond
+44 7502 340986
email us here