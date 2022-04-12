PHILIPPINES, April 12 - Press Release April 12, 2022 Villar: File charges vs. agri smugglers WITH imported agricultural products flooding our local market, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar renewed her call to protect our farmers and hold liable and file charges against those involved in the unabated smuggling. The senator has been rallying behind the sentiment and clamor of Filipino farmers to punish agricultural smugglers, including big-time government personalities, who have remained "untouchables." The chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food wants the government to strictly implement Republic Act No. 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 which she and former Sen. Jose Victor Ejercito authored. She said the law provides harsher penalties to serve as deterrent to smuggling activities. She said violators will face a penalty of life imprisonment and a fine of twice the fair value of the smuggled agricultural product and the aggregate amount of the taxes, duties and other charges avoided. The law, Villar said, also Intends to protect and promote the productivity of the agriculture sector and the farmers from corrupt traders and importers linked to the the perennial problem of smuggling in the agriculture sector." She cited the policy of the State to advance and safeguard the agriculture sector from unscrupulous individuals or dummy corporations, who by the sheer volume of their illegal importation of agricultural products, significantly affect the production, availability of supply and stability of prices." She stressed that the illegal importation of agricultural products has been inimical to the production and accessibility of food supply and steadiness of their cost. It also threatens our food security. "This problem of rampant smuggling also continues to undermine the country's ability to food self-sufficiency,"further stated Villar. "The 'never-ending' entry of smuggled products in our market effectively manipulates the prices of agricultural products by lowering them down, and adversely affects the income and livelihood of food producers especially our farmers who belong to the country's poorest sector," she added. Because of lack of satisfactory return on investments, Villar lamented that food producers are being discouraged from continuing their production. "They cannot compete with the low costs of smuggled agricultural products like pork, chicken, fish, and vegetables such as garlic, onions and carrots and other vegetable imports from China. "This will eventually lead to the demise of our local agricultural industries, and hence, sabotage our economy," pointed out Villar, adding the economic saboteurs deserve to be severely punished under this new law. During a recent Senate hearing on agricultural smuggling, the League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Areas disclosed that the massive proliferation of smuggling of vegetable products now equates to a PHP2.5-million monetary loss per day on carrots alone. ### ________________________________________________________ Villar: Kasuhan ang agri smugglers Sa pagdagsa ng imported agricultural products sa lokal na merkado, muling nanawagan si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na protektahan ang ating mga magsasaka at kasuhan ang lahat na sangkot sa walang habas na smuggling. Suportado ni Villar ang hinaing ng mga Pilipinong magsasaka na kasuhan ang agricultural smugglers, kabilang ang big-time government personalities na nanatiling "untouchables." Nais ng chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food na mahigpit na ipatupad ang Republic Act No. 10845 o ang Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 inakda nila ni ex-Sen. Jose Victor Ejercito. Nagpapataw ito ng mas mataas na parusa para magsilbing babala sa smuggling activities. Aniya, mahaharap sila sa life imprisonment at dobleng multa at iba pang bayarin gaya ng taripa."The law also Intends to protect and promote the productivity of the agriculture sector and the farmers from corrupt traders and importers linked to the the perennial problem of smuggling in the agriculture sector," ayon kay Villar. Binanggit din niya ang polisiya ng estado na isulong at pangalagaan ang agriculture sector. Aniya, masama ang epekto ng illegal importation ng agricultural products sa production ng food supply at kanilang presyo. Nanganganib din ang ating seguridad sa pagkain. "This problem of rampant smuggling also continues to undermine the country's ability to food self-sufficiency,"further ayon Villar. "The 'never-ending' entry of smuggled products in our market effectively manipulates the prices of agricultural products by lowering them down, and adversely affects the income and livelihood of food producers especially our farmers who belong to the country's poorest sector," dagdag pa niya. Dahil sa kulang ang satisfactory return on investments, dismayado si Villar na humihinto ang food producers sa kanilang produksyon. "They cannot compete with the low costs of smuggled agricultural products like pork, chicken, fish, and vegetables such as garlic, onions and carrots and other vegetable imports from China." "This will eventually lead to the demise of our local agricultural industries, and hence, sabotage our economy," giit pa ni Villar. Kailangan ding parusahan ang economic saboteurs. Sa nakalipas na Senate hearing on agricultural smuggling, sinabi ng League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Areas na nawawalan sila ng P2.5 milyon kada araw sa kita sa carrot sanhi ng smuggling ng mga gulay. ###