FIBA APPOINTS IMG AS FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP 2023’S GLOBAL MASTER LICENSEE
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, has appointed IMG, a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, as global master licensee of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, taking place 25 August – 10 September 2023 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. This is the first time in the history of the competition that multiple countries will host the global tournament, which will feature 32 national teams.
The quadrennial tournament, which is the International Basketball Federation’s flagship men’s event, has grown exponentially since the first event in 1950, with a record 32 national teams (increased from 24) competing in 2019 in host country China, across eight cities, where Spain were crowned champions for the second time.
The multi-year deal will see IMG work with FIBA to develop an extensive range of merchandising products celebrating the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. A broad line of products featuring the event logo, its brand identity and marks, the Naismith Trophy, the mascot and the host countries collection will be available for fans in a variety of items, sizes and colours. The program will include products in key licensing categories such as apparel, toys and games, souvenirs, accessories, stationery, homeware, bags and luggage, and much more.
These items will be available on-site at official promotional events in the lead-up to the World Cup and at all five venues hosting the 2023 competition, as well through other promotional and FIBA partner activities during the event. They will also be available at official fan shops and retailers in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia and via the official online store.
David Crocker, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Executive Director said: "The Global Master Licensee is an important component in the build up to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and the road to the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Basketball fans are very passionate, and we want their World Cup experience to be engaging, memorable and exciting, and one they will never forget."
Bruno Maglione, President of Licensing at IMG, added: “The FIBA Basketball World Cup is the pinnacle global event of one of the world’s most popular sports. Basketball at the national team level has grown increasingly competitive with an ever-widening number of countries having a realistic chance to win the top prize – generating more passion, excitement and fan engagement. We will capitalise on that, working with FIBA to create an all-encompassing merchandise and retail programme for fans in all three host countries, as well as those tuning in from around the world.”
For more information on licensing opportunities, visit www.imglicensing.com.
About IMG
IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.
