AG Derek Schmidt statement on ‘sanctuary city’ bill

KANSAS, April 11 - TOPEKA – (April 11, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement regarding today’s approval by the governor of HB 2717, which will restrict local “sanctuary” jurisdictions:

“The veto-proof bipartisan support for this bill in the Legislature demonstrated its importance, as the Biden administration continues its tragic failure to secure our southern border, jeopardizing public safety in our Kansas communities. Under this new law, Kansas law enforcement will be able to resume working professionally with federal immigration authorities as the needs of public safety require and not be silenced by a patchwork of local ‘sanctuary city’ gag orders.”

The bill, which Schmidt proposed, passed the Senate 29-10 and the House 84-38.

