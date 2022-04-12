Promotehour to Hit A Million-Dollar Mark by 2022

Promotehour | PR Agency for Startups Promotehour | PR Agency for Startups

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promotehour to Hit A Million-Dollar Mark by 2022Promotehour, a leading PR agency for startups headquartered out of Sheridan, WY, USA, has announced its goal of becoming a Million-Dollar brand by the end of 2022 by continuing to meet the Brand Awareness, Attracting Top Talent, Getting the Right Investors based needs of startups.For startups based in the US, the European Union, and top Startup cities across the Globe, getting a foothold in today's highly cluttered digital landscape is a significant challenge. To this end, press coverage in prestigious outlets like Forbes, Techcrunch, Entrepreneur and Inc, to name a few, gives startups credibility, brand awareness, and visibility. However, getting the right press coverage is challenging and a huge drain on limited resources.To this extent, Mona Soundankar and Jit Salunke have created a one-stop solution to address the needs of startups at different stages of their evolution via Listhour, Jona, and Promotehour.Using Listhour, startups can launch themselves on 150+ directories, gain traction and credibility and boost their online presence. Their second endeavor, Jona, offers curated lists of top journalists across 50+ categories from the globe.Promotehour, a Startup-focused PR agency, allows startups to get press coverage in prominent media outlets such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Wired, and others at an affordable investment. The work culture at Promotehour is people-centric and allows flexible work hours. Since its inception in 2015, the company has had a 100% remote work and flexible work hours productivity-based culture, years before Remote Work was the New Normal post COVID19, and continues to thrive with that.Mona, Co-Founder of startup-focused firms Promotehour, Jona, and Listhour, says, "We hire amazing talent, and we don't micromanage - our team drives us, and they are our core pillars."The founders of Promotehour started from scratch in 2015, and by the end of 2022, they are on the growth curve to be a Million Dollar Brand.

