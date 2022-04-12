Worldwide Online Forum ‘’Global Сrisis. We are People. We Want to Live" will take place on May 7, 2022

GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. Creative Society Project The planet's core is now having the greatest impact on the climate, contrary to the theory of the anthropogenic factor.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity has no greater enemy today than climate change. Simple facts, taken from publicly available media sources, make even skeptical people think about the future. It is time for a major change in terms of human interrelations because the rationality of civilization as a whole is confirmed by the ability to analyze, think and care about future generations.On May 7, an International Online Forum " Global Crisis. We are People. We Want to Live. " will take place. Sane people are already acting in a creative way, and this is really encouraging . Everyone can take part in preparations for a unique forum, become part of a friendly team of volunteers around the world, record interviews with scientists, compare and analyze information! The live broadcast will start at 15:00 GMT (100 languages of simultaneous interpreting, 180 countries).The crisis of humanity is clearly reflected in the deplorable state of ecology (rubbish and plastic have flooded the planet), in a series of conflicts (no comments here), in the active development of artificial intelligence in terms of the leveling of human life (people are simply dismissed, and left without means of livelihood - these are the realities of the consumer society!).And all of this is a background of a major crisis - the climate crisis. Modern civilization happens to be an eyewitness to natural disasters. People, who were in the midst of disasters, shared their understanding in live broadcasts and live vlogs that experiencing the loss of loved ones is certainly a tragedy, but even greater trouble lies in the consumerist and inhumane format of the world.FACTS:Regarding climate change, today the scientific community all over the Earth records the rise of magma. This is happening synchronously and is primarily evident in underwater volcanoes, where the oceanic crust is thinner. Further, the heat from the volcanoes is accumulated by the ocean waters, causing climate changes, temperature fluctuations , increasing number of typhoons and hurricanes. The ocean emits large amounts of CO2 because of the heat, in other words, the anthropogenic factor has nothing to do with it.At the same time, land volcanoes are being activated... Underwater volcanoes cause the ocean to heat up and land volcanoes cause it to cool down. This is a natural thermoregulation that is cyclic (a period of once in 12 thousand years ). And there is plenty of scientific evidence about it. Volcanic winter is necessary for the planet to "bring the temperature down", which happens with enviable regularity (see analysis of data from ice cores in Greenland and Antarctica).WHO TO BLAME?Another thing is that in the consumerist format of society it is easier to blame people for the carbon trace and make them pay unreal taxes, denying the obvious. Yet, The absurdity of the situation has now gone even further: seniors (60+) are being blamed for climate change because of their notorious carbon trace t. It is one step away from genocide, as an entire generation is accused of being "unwanted".Meanwhile, volcanoes around the Earth continue to actively awaken. According to various estimates, nearly 90% of the active volcanoes are located in the Earth's Pacific fire belt, and they are actively erupting. Moreover, volcanoes under Antarctica and Greenland are becoming active. The list of major volcanic eruptions between 2000 and 2022 numbers at least 47 cases. Forcomparison, there were 76 eruptions during the entire 20th century (100 years):Here is the list of volcanoes that have woken up to date (21st century):---> In March 2021, volcano Fagradalsfjall in Iceland woke up after 6,000 years of hibernation.Indonesia's Sinabung. The eruption began in August 2010; before that it had been asleep for more than 400 years. The eruptions happened : in 2013-, 2014-, 2016-, 2018-, 2020-21.---> In the beginning of July 2021, a powerful explosive (fire) eruption of a mud volcano, dormant for 76 years, was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 75 km from Baku city.---> The eruption of Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland in spring 2010 made a great noise in Europe. For almost two hundred years the volcano was considered dormant.---> Tungurahua volcano in Ecuador - has been active since 1999, with major eruptions in 2006-, 2008-, 2012-, 2014.---> The volcanic island of Jebel al-Tair (Yemen, Red Sea). After 124 years of inactivity, the volcano that had created the island erupted in September 2007.---> Chaiten volcano in southeastern Chile. The volcano had not been active for 9,400 years until a major eruption which began in May 2008, with an eruption as high as 30 km. Another eruption occurred in 2010.---> Kasatochi volcano - eruption in August 2008 (North of Pacific Ocean). Previously confirmed activity at Kasatochi was recorded in 1899.---> Nabro volcano is a currently active stratovolcano in the Red Sea (Eritrea). The volcano had been considered extinct until it erupted in 2011. Formation period: Holocene. Holocene (Greek ὅλος 'whole, all' + καινός 'new') is a modern geological epoch, succeeding the Pleistocene 11,720 years ago.---> Kizimen volcano in Kamchatka. The volcano appeared 12 000 years ago. Known eruptions in 1928, 2010 and 2013.---> Taal volcano (the Philippines) - eruption in 2020 after 43 years of calm . Previous eruptions:it is known 42 recorded eruptions of Taal volcano occurred between 1572 and 1977. It became active again in 2022.---> Rajkoke volcano (the Kuril Islands) - eruption in June 2019. Other known eruptions: in 1760-, 1778-, 1924. The eruptions led to the destruction of flora and fauna (including those inside the crater) which were recovered after the eruption in 1924 .---> And that's not all. The massive eruption of Mount Tongo in January 2022 may not be a wake-up call but the tsunami that occured all over the planet is a real eye-catcher.Thus, now it is quite clear that something abnormal is happening to the planet as a whole and something needs urgently to be done.

