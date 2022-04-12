Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents A Badge, A gun, but No God: The Problems with Policing in America
“A Badge, a Gun, but No God delivers divine spiritual guidance and moral obligations all police officers should possess in executing their sworn oath of office.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Napoleon’s A Badge, a Gun, but No God: The Problems With Policing in America is a book that calls out the unnecessary police brutality on unarmed citizens across the nation specifically on Black and other communities of color. Hilton’s work will be part Bookmarc Alliance’s featured books for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 on the USC Campus.
— Hilton Napoleon
Hilton’s book offers an insightful analysis of some of the most hideous crimes committed by police officers across the nation, and it provides a comprehensive review of what went wrong, what should have happened, and the casual factors that influenced an officer's improper actions and decisions. Hilton argues that the methods by which police officers enforce the law should reflect their Biblical origins. It concludes with a discussion of obstacles to police reform and
offers clear-cut real-world solutions for the police. Hilton Napoleon, a retired police chief, has more than thirty-three years' experience in law enforcement. He served as an executive officer in the Detroit Police Department and as police chief for the cities of Inkster, Michigan, and Highland Park, Michigan.
Interested readers may purchase their copies at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter