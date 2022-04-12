East Africa Chamber of Commerce Launches Global Hub Business Network

THE FUTURE IS NOW - A Global Marketplace of Opportunity Creates a Tapestry of Prosperity

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EACC began in 2005 with a group of American investors and business leaders and has served the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years successfully providing international trade and investment opportunities through our annual conference attended by Ambassadors, Parliament Members, Governors and prominent business leaders from the EAC and around the world.

By 2013 annual trade and investment conferences began featuring global industry leaders highlighting sustainable solutions across major industries such as mobile finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, education, healthcare, women’s leadership, real estate and clean water. Also featured were business-to-business and business-to-government networking, deal flow, investments, trade and mentoring. It is an understatement to view the organization as a “chamber of commerce” as so much more value is conveyed throughout the international community. The EACC continues to host investment and trade conferences in North Texas while introducing virtual attendance models for those who are unable to travel.

2022 marks a major milestone as the EACC has partnered with HungryGenius® Holdings, LLC to launch the East Africa Business Network (EABN). The Breakin’Out® Vision365™ Promotional Ecosystem creates a year round sponsor driven promotion. This revolutionary promotion is designed to bring 362 additional days of promotional value, to globally recognized brands and local businesses alike. Breakin'Out® Vision365™ lifts investment and cultural exchanges to new levels, and will transform the EACC / EABN organization and its annual conference into a highly sought after hub of international trade and business development. Breakin’Out® Vision365™ folds in celebrity cultural attachés and multi-faceted sponsorship packages that will elevate the EABN’s visibility, offering new opportunities both domestic and international, in order to “break out” from the status quo.

SAVE THE DATE: Join us September 29th – October 1st, 2022 at the DFW Sheraton in Las Colinas, Texas as we celebrate the next level of business trade, investment and collaborations. Early Bird registration is now open at https://bit.ly/EABNconf

Visit www.eachamber.org and join our newsletter to stay on top of breaking news and promotions!