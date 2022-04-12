LATFOB 2022 presents Finding Flamenco

How I Found my First Love Again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephany Borges’ warm and intimate memoir Finding Flamenco draws readers right into her world full of dreams and a whole lot of determination and perseverance. We got a glimpse, not just the spirit of Flamenco, but how this spirit helped shape and color her

compelling life story through her own eyes. Back when she was still a teen, Stephany Borges saw her first flamenco show at Los Flamencos

de la Bodega in North Beach, San Francisco, and instantly knew she had found a world of music

and dance that thrilled her to the core after hearing the first note of the guitar and the first throaty car of the singer. Inspired and determined, Stephany studied with Isa Mura and Ernesto Hernandez until her mother put a stop to her dream because dancers rarely made a decent living. The aspiring author chose another career path, sharing her expertise in English and Creative Writing. The author retired from teaching at a California University and sold her beautiful house in Northern California when she reached around the age of sixty. Though much rehearsed and orchestrated, the sad reality of leaving her job, her community, and her home in the Redwoods to live a new life in the high desert was not easy. And then, unexpectedly, she found Flamenco. The notable author never occurred to her that her abiding love of dance would be resurrected at this stage in her life. Stephany's stunning ability to pen her words and thoughts in a way that reaches and touches the hearts of her readers is a remarkable feat that not all authors are capable of doing. Her passion and dedication to music and dance were clearly expressed in her book, warming the hearts of the people with the same amount of passion and determination as her.

“Finding Flamenco inspired me to rethink retirement and deeply consider what's most meaningful for me. Ms. Borges writes honestly and colorfully about how dancing flamenco as an elder opened up her heart and surprisingly enriched many aspects of her life. As a psychotherapist, I will recommend this book to my clients who long to awaken dormant dreams and unfulfilled passions.” — quoted by a satisfied Amazon customer.

Stephany Borges used to study dance with Isa Mura and Ernesto Hernandez. When she retired from teaching English and Creative Writing, she moved to New Mexico, expecting to write and continue her prestigious academic work at D.H. Lawrence. However, she rediscovered her passion for Flamenco quite unexpectedly. She now lives, writes, and dances in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

