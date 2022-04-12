Inslee appoints Matt Lapin to King County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee today appointed Matt Lapin to the King County Superior Court. He will replace Judge John Ruhl, who will retire on April 30.

Currently, Lapin works as a King County Superior Court commissioner and judge pro tem, roles he has held since November 2021. Before joining the bench, Lapin practiced as a criminal defense attorney with the Law Office of Robert Flennaugh. From 2007 to 2009, Lapin served as the director of business development at Lighthouse Document Technologies, a Seattle eDiscovery company. He began his legal career in 1995 as a senior deputy King County Prosecuting Attorney, where he worked until 2007.

In the community, Lapin has volunteered with a food bank and social services non-profit. He has also taught trial advocacy at the University of Washington School of Law. Lapin has a daughter who is a freshman in college.

“Matt has a wealth of experience practicing criminal law as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney,” said Inslee. “That breadth and depth of experience, and the considerable time he’s spent trying cases in superior court have prepared him well for the King County bench.”

Lapin earned his bachelor’s degree at Princeton University. He earned his law degree at the University of Miami Law School.