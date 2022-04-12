Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Crazy Time : A Bizarre Battle with Darkness and the Divine
EINPresswire.com/ -- L. Andrew Cooper’s Crazy Time: A Bizarre Battle with Darkness and the Divine is a surreal horror novel about a woman who endures so many horrific tragedies that she believes she is in a crossfire between God and Satan. Andrew’s work will be part of BookMarc Alliance’s featured books for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California.
Kirkus Reviews raves, “Cooper’s dark horror story is an uncomfortable, trippy, and original roller-coaster ride,” and BlueInk Review reports, “Not unlike a Dali painting, L. Andrew Cooper’s latest... is a strange fusion of surreal horror, dark fantasy, and spiritual speculation... powered by stunning imagery and laudable in terms of plot audaciousness... a bizarre and sometimes grotesque narrative.”
L. Andrew Cooper specializes in the provocative, scary, and strange. His other published works include novels Burning the Middle Ground and Descending Lines; short story collections Leaping at Thorns and Peritoneum; poetry collection The Great Sonnet Plot of Anton Tick; non-fiction Gothic Realities and Dario Argento; co-edited fiction anthologies Imagination Reimagined and Reel Dark; and the co-edited textbook Monsters. After a decade of using his degrees from Harvard and Princeton to teach favorite subjects across the U.S., he settled in North Hollywood, CA, where he now focuses on writing.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
