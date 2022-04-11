Stylish, Eco-friendly Furniture for the Cat and Cat Parents

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SØDE Design is innovative and operates on the cutting edge of pet, interior, and sustainability. The strategy is clear and focused; produce 'green' to reduce CO2 emissions and at the same time offer a Scandinavian-inspired interior line that is eye-catching and usable for the cat and cat owner. All designs are long-lasting and designed with the help of a veterinarian and cat behaviorist.

Research during the pandemic has shown that for 75% of consumers sustainability is a crucial factor when buying furniture.* Pet owners are in a comparable situation and would like to buy more durable furniture. "At SØDE Design, sustainability is crucial and we are the first to create furniture designs different from what is currently available." says founder Carole Picou-Katmann. "Our goal is to make beautiful, functional, and timeless (cat) furniture with the environment in mind. The furniture is made of high-quality materials, produced in Europe, with care and respect for people, cats, and the environment. Our products are inspired by cats and come in a stylish Scandinavian design."

Reduce & recycle; the common thread from production to packaging

Different criteria play a role in the sustainability of furniture and it is often difficult for the buyer to determine how "green" a piece of furniture is. SØDE Design takes you on the production journey, sustainability goes hand in hand with social responsibility and starts with a fair production. The factories are located in Portugal where renewable energy and good working conditions underpin the manufacturing process. The collection is made of premium plywood, recycled cardboard, and Oeko-Tex cotton, in addition, the scratch parts are replaceable. But it doesn’t stop there, beyond that the cat furniture is shipped in a cardboard box, which can be transformed into a true cat paradise in a split second, inspired by the Amsterdam canal houses. And every cat lover knows; cats love boxes!

About the crowdfunding campaign

The SØDE Design journey is already in full swing, the materials have been carefully selected and the suppliers are eager to put the Origameow and Flower Pawer into production. The crowdfunding campaign, which is going live on April 5th, will be used to start production and further develop the collection. The Kickstarter campaign runs for 30 days with a target amount of euros 23,000 we can get to work; offering cat families beautiful interior objects, which the cat can dig its claws into. The ORIGAMEOW costs euros 299 and the FLOWER PAWER euros 169.

Picou-Katmann, an experienced Marketing Director and an enthusiastic interior designer came up with the idea for SØDE Design when she was sitting in her apartment one afternoon. "The ugly scratching post for my muse Hipster was an eyesore! It frustrated me that I couldn’t find cat furniture with a stylish and contemporary design also enjoyable for the cat owner. A piece of furniture that looks good in the house, is functional for the cat, and has replaceable parts, preferably made of durable materials. It doesn't exist? Then I'll design one myself," explains Carole.

About SØDE Design

SØDE Design is the first company operating at the intersection of pet, interior and sustainability, developing stylish furniture & accessories in a Scandinavian design, for both the cat and cat owner. All designs are inspired by cats and designed for a stylish interior.