Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents The argument
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Michael Plaisance is set to participate in the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this coming April 23 and 24. His novel The Argument is about Attorney Kenneth Starr. His star client, who happened to be a DNA expert, found some serious espionage regarding DNA sampling and Labrador Inc. contract with the United States government regarding DNA child support reports against men across the nation.
The book centers around a government run by dominant lesbian feminists whose objective was to dominate men through any means necessary. Plaisance writes, “Did they want socialism to reign over capitalism? Did they take issue with the patriarchy, with chauvinism, with misogyny, or did they have an issue with masculinity itself?”
Plaisance was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, a proud father of three children, and practices as a personal injury attorney. He has litigated discrimination and retaliation cases and handled federal, state and city civil service appeals. He has an LLM (Masters) in Employment Law, and has also admitted to practice in the U.S. Supreme Court. Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can grab a copy of the book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other online retailers.
