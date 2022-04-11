Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books presents Leading Me : Becoming my life's CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ndidi Precious Alino’s Leading Me: Becoming My Life’s CEO is a personal leadership book that provides a blueprint on how to live one’s life patterned after the way a trained CEO leads an efficient and effective organization. Dr. Alino’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit of books for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.
Dr. Alino writes, “To me, life is a story. A story better told by me, so I want to take the lead in the acting and narrating of the story. I want to play the lead role, after all, it is my life's script.” Starting with scripting life’s blank pages, loving one’s self, up to living one’s dream, and leaving a lasting legacy, Dr. Alino’s book provides invaluable insights on how to strive and conquer the most complicated organization — YOU.
Dr. Precious Alino earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Southern University in 2012 and went further to complete a two-year post-doctoral Pharmacy Residency training in Pharmacy Practice and Pharmacy Administration at Intermountain Healthcare, Utah. She is the CEO of Cred-Able Mindset LLC and the founder, and Executive President of Diamond Sisters International (DSI) Elite Club.
Interested readers may purchase their copies of this enlightening book at the author’s website, https://www.credablemindset.com and Amazon.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
