Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books presents Walking alone
"No place to live, no money to use, his life was turned upside down, his family started to flow around like a straw in a speedy current of flooded river..."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dilip Chakrabarti’s Walking Alone is part fiction and memoir detailing his experiences from being forcibly displaced from East Bengal to Kolkota up until his immigration to the US. Dilip’s work will be part of BookMarc Alliance’s exhibition for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California Campus.
— Dilip Chakrabarti
Dilip’s writing of the book was partly inspired by his spiritual mentor, Swami Tathagatnanda when Dilip drove him to New York. He had shared the story to the Swami of his early years in the US and how a good Samaritan had saved him. It was then that the spiritual mentor urged him to share his story with the world through a book. Hesitant at first, Dilip argued that the book will be of little literary merit. The Swami convinced him that the book will be for the newcomers of the country; to serve as a guide in a foreign land.
Dilip Chakrabarti was born in the village of Jainpur in the district of Mymensingh in November of 1942 before the partition of India. When the riots broke out, his parents were compelled to leave their home to avoid the atrocities of fanatics who tried to kill all the Hindus who were living in Jainpur. Dilip’s family was forced to move to Kolkata.
Grab your copy of this inspiring book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers. About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter