House Bill 2456 Printer's Number 2876
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in licenses of milk dealers, further providing for penalties in lieu of suspension.
There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,123 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 11 - An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in licenses of milk dealers, further providing for penalties in lieu of suspension.